SHANGHAI, June 26 China stocks tumbled more than
4 percent on Friday as spooked investors dumped shares as
regulators cracked down on risky margin trading and on mounting
uncertainty over the direction of Beijing's monetary policy.
The plunge in mainland shares for a second straight day also
weighed on the Hong Kong market, which was already under
pressure from weak regional and global markets as Greece failed
again to reach an agreement with its creditors.
By midday, the CSI300 index was down 3.8 percent
at 4,525.76 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
tanked 4.1 percent to 4,344.06 points.
Both indexes are on track to fall over 2 percent for the
week, extending last week's 13 percent drop.
If CSI300 "doesn't hold the 4,630 level then it will move to
test 5,575 and then 4,470 before having no credible technical
buying support left following a massive rally over the last year
or so," investment advisor Rivkin said in a note.
Further falls in China stocks "will send ripples throughout
Asian markets," Rivkin said.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.5
percent, to 26,740.96 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.6 percent, to 13,258.38.
China's stock market has more than doubled over the past
year, beating major global indexes, even as the country's
economy slows.
The frenzied eight-month-long bull run was underpinned by
rapidly-expanding margin financing, monetary easing and hopes of
economic restructuring, but analysts said two of the three legs
are now shaky.
Regulators have been cracking down on illegal margin
financing and urging brokerages to tighten rules. Many investors
have also faced increasingly expensive margin calls in the past
week as share prices have retreated.
Outstanding margin loans shrank for the third straight day
on Wednesday to 2.2 trillion yuan ($354.35 billion).
That signalled a reduction of 61.5 billion yuan worth of
leverage during the previous three sessions, as regulators step
up efforts to tighten margin activities.
And further monetary easing -- another pillar of investor
optimism -- is also in question, according to Jiang Chao,
strategist at Haitong Securities.
"Recent bond market performance reflects institutional
investors' view that the rate cut cycle is coming to an end," he
said, adding that an improving real estate market, and the
issuance of municipal bonds have made the central government
less eager about further easing.
His view was echoed by Morgan Stanley, which sees Shanghai's
benchmark index falling between 2 and 30 percent from current
levels over the next 12 months, citing heavy equity issuance,
weak corporate earnings, demanding valuations and excessive
levels of margin financing.
Stocks fell across the board on Friday, with Shenzhen's
ChiNext slumping over 7 percent.
Brokerages shares were uninspired by Guotai Junan
Securities' 44 percent rise on its first day of
trading, as stocks going limit up on their debut day has been a
typical phenomenon in China in recent months.
