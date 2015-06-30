* Chinese stocks volatile despite regulatory efforts to calm
market
* CSI300 up 2 pct, SSEC flat, after both plunged in early
trade
* Unwinding leverage destabilising market
By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks plummeted and
then rallied again in a highly volatile session on Tuesday,
shrugging off regulatory attempts to pacify a tumbling market as
rumours swirled about backdoor interventions from Beijing.
Chinese equity markets have fallen more 20 percent from
their peak in mid-June, with the Shanghai Composite Index
punching through a psychological support level on Monday
at 4,000 points, which Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts
warned was a "risk zone" that could trigger more conservative
margin traders to eject from their positions.
The CSI300 index rose 2 percent on Tuesday to
4,275.09 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite (SSEC) was unchanged at 4,052.47 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 7 percent, to
4,340, which was 64.91 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
Tuesday's see-saw trading followed a brutal Monday session
in which primary indexes swung wildly, with the SSEC swinging 10
percentage points between its highest and lowest points - its
most volatile day in 10 years - to end down more than 3 percent.
A rally that saw primary mainland indexes gain around 150
percent at the peak in June was set off by a surprise monetary
easing move in November, and many believed that Chinese
investors betting that further easing moves in the pipeline
would boost stocks.
But further easing of both interest rates and bank reserves
at the weekend, which came shortly after an announced plan to
eliminate the loan-to-deposit ratio requirement for banks, had
no discernable impact on sentiment, implying that the People's
Bank of China's (PBOC) monetary gunpowder has gotten wet.
VICIOUS CYCLE
Hong Hao, chief strategist with BOCOM International, said
that since the weekend rate cut failed to stem the market slide,
there's little to stop the indexes falling further in a vicious
cycle that would prod more and more investors to answer margin
calls.
"The weekend monetary easing was very strong stimulus. If
that didn't stop the sell-off, then the market will wonder what
else policymakers have in their sleeves," Hong said.
Rumours have swirled about backdoor efforts to prop up
valuations. Chinese social media has reported that the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) would freeze IPOs to
support liquidity; that the insurance regulator has ordered
insurers not to sell off their equity positions; that China will
adjust its stamp tax for stocks.
None of those rumours have been confirmed, and a debate is
rising about whether and how Beijing will act, and whether the
current drop is a buying opportunity or a long overdue
rationalisation of a rally that went too far.
"The logic of the continued fall today is still driven by
the excessive gains over the past year," said Zheng Weigang,
head of investment at Shanghai Securities.
"Looking forwards, technical rebounds may soon occur but
high valuations will likely limit the scope."
A major complicating factor is the effect leveraged trading
is having on the market.
On paper, margin finance in China's market is high but not
extreme, but analysts note that Chinese investors - including
some corporate investors - have found ways to raise funds for
speculation outside of margin channels.
Some online lenders have publicly started calling for
investors to close out their margin positions. For example, one
Chongwing-based retail lender Zhuanledian - which advertises
itself as lending 100,000 yuan for every 10,000 yuan of
collateral - made a similar request.
"No matter if you make a profit or loss, please empty your
stock holdings before market close on July 1. Otherwise, you
will be forced to sell the stocks on the next trading day," the
company said on its website.
(Additional reporting by Lu Jianxin and by Vikram Subhedar in
LONDON; Editing by Alex Richardson)