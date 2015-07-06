* CSI300 +2.5 pct; SSEC +2.2 pct; HSI -3.2 pct
* Investors pile into mainland blue chips, dump small caps
* China unveiled a slew of emergency measures on the weekend
SHANGHAI, July 6 China's key stock indexes
opened more than 7 percent higher on Monday but ended morning
trade less than 3 percent up, as investors used the rebound to
dump small caps, casting doubt on how effective fresh market
rescue measures will be.
In Hong Kong, stocks slumped over 3 percent amid fears the
Greek crisis will deepen.
China's CSI300 index was up 2.5 percent, to
3,983.83 points at the end of the morning, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 2.2 percent, to 3,766.37 points.
But the banking index was still up 7 percent by
midday, near where it was right after market opening, as
investors piled into financial heavyweights after mutual funds,
brokerages and state-backed investor Central Huijin all vowed to
buy blue chips, or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking blue
chip indexes.
China's biggest lenders, including Bank of China
, Agricultural Bank of China and ICBC
all surged more than 8 percent.
In contrast, China's growth board ChiNext opened
over 6 percent higher, but then slumped to be down 3.8 percent
by the lunch break as investors unwound positions in small caps.
Hong Hao, chief strategist of BOCOM International, said it's
still too early to judge whether government emergency measures
announce over the weekend would work to stabilize the market.
Over past two days, Beijing orchestrated a halt to initial
public offerings, major brokers and fund managers collectively
pledged to invest at least $19 billion of their own money in
stocks, and the central bank vowed to give liquidity support to
China's state-owned margin finance company.
"Whether the blue chips will calm the small caps, or the
small caps will continue to unsettle the rest of the market
remains to be seen," Hong wrote on Monday.
"Buying anything expensive outside the blue chips will be
tantamount to throwing good public money after bad, and should
not be celebrated."
Chen Jiahe, an analyst at Cinda Securities, said investors
were taking a hint from government support measures and shifting
money into blue chips.
"Blue chips are still relatively cheap. The era of blue
chips has come."
The Shenzhen market, which hosts China's smaller companies,
reversed early gains and ended the morning lower.
The Shenzhen Composite fell 2.6 percent and the SME
Composite lost 2.5 percent.
"The government measures are only aimed at stabilizing the
market, and providing an exit for those who want to get out,"
said Liu Li, analyst at Shanxi Securities Co.
"You cannot expect the government to use public money to buy
shares which are expensive, such as small caps."
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 3.2
percent, to 25,234.75 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 3.3 percent, to 12,191.32.
(Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)