* CSI300 +0.1 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI +0.4 pct
* Some rescue measures being delayed due to improving
liquidity
* Major gold producers fall on bullion's rout
SHANGHAI, July 21 China stocks edged up on
Tuesday morning in a more sedate mood as government rescue
measures appear to have restored some stability to trading in
the past week.
Signs that mainland stocks are beginning to find their feet
also benefited the Hong Kong market, where the benchmark index
Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent.
"The market is under the government's control ... and
investor sentiment has stabilized," said Fu Xuejun, analyst at
Huarong Securities Co.
"Over the past few trading sessions, there were few signs of
panic selling. The market is getting back to normal."
The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent, to 4,165.91
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 4,002.64 points.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext extended its
rebound, tracking its bullish U.S. counterpart, the NASDAQ
.
Beijing had stepped in with a raft of emergency measures
after China's stock market plunged one third in a month-long
rout starting mid-June, but with the liquidity situation
improving, some of the rescue steps are being postponed.
A plan to raise 100 billion yuan via short-term bills by
China Securities Finance Corp, the state-backed institution that
provides margin financing and liquidity to the market, has been
delayed, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Monday.
The official China Securities Journal said on Tuesday there
is little room for China's volatile stock markets to dive
further in the near term due to ample liquidity and a recovery
in investor confidence.
Telecommunications and infrastructure
stocks outperformed the market, while banking stocks
remained weak. The CSI300 bank index was down 1
percent at midday.
Major Chinese gold producers, including Zhongjin Gold Corp
and Shandong Gold Mining Corp fell,
after the precious metal slumped.
Several state-owned companies, including Harbin
Pharmaceutical Group and Changchun Yidong Clutch Co
Ltd jumped to their 10 percent daily limit, as
investors bet they would benefit from China's reforms in the
state sector.
The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday
that China will soon launch its plan to overhaul the county's
creaking state-owned enterprises (SOE).
Stocks also rose in Hong Kong.
The Hang Seng index added 0.4 percent, to 25,504.07
points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6
percent, to 11,846.39.
The SOE reform hopes were also behind a 3.1 percent rise in
the telecommunications subindex, led by a surge in
Chinese telecom giants China Mobile, China Telecom
and China Unicom.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)