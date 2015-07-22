* CSI 300 -0.7 pct; SSEC -0.4 pct; HSI -1.1 pct
* Volatility reduced as market sentiment turns neutral
* China's industrial sector still faces strong downward
pressure
SHANGHAI, July 22 China stocks fell slightly on
Wednesday morning, with volatility decreasing as investor
sentiment calmed, and turned neutral following the market's
two-week-old rebound from an earlier collapse.
Hong Kong stocks, which have tracked mainland shares
recently, also showed a downward correction.
The CSI300 index fell 0.7 percent, to 4,138.65
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 4,000.79 points.
There were signs of growing investor caution, as the
Shanghai index has bounced nearly 20 percent from a seven-year
low hit on July 9, and is approaching 4,500 -- a level widely
seen both as a government target, and a near-term ceiling.
With the market stabilizing, investors have returned their
focus to economic conditions, and corporate profit growth.
Giving a reminder that China's economy has yet to find its
feet, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology warned
on Wednesday that industry still faces significant downward
pressure and "arduous efforts" are needed to stabilise the
economy.
The ministry also said that firms in some industries were
facing increasing difficulties in making profits.
Most sectors fell, with real estate and
infrastructure stocks among the biggest losers.
But technology and telecommunications
shares were generally firmer.
Although the main indexes fell, 1,235 companies rose,
outnumbering decliners, which totalled 1,047.
Shares of Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp
rose 1.6 percent in Shenzhen, after reporting 43
percent jump in first-half preliminary net profit, thanks to
increased investment in China's 4G next-generation telecom
infrastructure and improved margins in its global business.
Also among the gainers, is Shanghai Feilo Acoustics
, whose shares rose 1.4 percent after the company
made a non-binding offer to acquire the lamps business of
Germany's Osram.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 1.1
percent, to 25,251.10 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.9 percent, to 11,650.84.
Stocks in Hong Kong fell across the board, with
telecommunications and information technology
shares leading the decline.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)