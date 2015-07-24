* CSI300 +0.9 pct; SSEC +1.1 pect; HSI -0.9 pct
* Weak PMI data reinforces expectation of government
stimulus
* China stock investors increase leveraged bets this week
SHANGHAI, July 24 China stocks extended their
recovery on Friday morning, with the Shanghai market heading for
its seventh-day gain -- its longest winning streak in two months
-- as investors increased leveraged bets despite disappointing
July factory activity data.
But Hong Kong stocks fell, following sluggish overseas
markets, and amid investor concerns over China's economy.
A preliminary private survey showed that China's factory
sector contracted by the most in 15 months in July as shrinking
orders depressed output. But investors expected the weak showing
to prod Beijing into rolling out more stimulus measures.
"We think that recent policy easing has yet to fully feed
through into stronger economic activity and expect policymakers
to respond to signs of weakness by stepping up support in order
to prevent growth from slipping much further this year," Capital
Economics wrote in a report.
Hu Jiani, analyst at Cinda Securities, said there was a
strong expectation that the government will accelerate
infrastructure investment later in the year, and will soon
launch the third batch in a local government debt-to-bond swap
scheme aimed at aiding the economy.
The CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent, to 4,288.11
points at the end of the morning session, having rebounded over
3 percent this week.
Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.1 percent, to
4,167.94 points, heading for a weekly rise of more than 5
percent.
Signs of market stabilization following a raft of government
rescue measures have emboldened investors, who increased
leveraged bets by more than 10 billion yuan during the first
three days of the week, according to latest data on outstanding
margin loans, or money investors borrow to buy stocks.
Most sectors rose, with real estate and
infrastructure stocks particularly strong, on
stronger expectation of policy support after the weak PMI
survey.
Banking stocks remained weak, underperforming
the broader market.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.9
percent, to 25,161.26 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.1 percent, to 11,708.98.
Most sectors dropped, with financial and tech
shares among the biggest decliners.
Bucking the trend, Chinese milk formula maker Yashili
International Holdings Ltd surged nearly 5 percent,
after saying it has agreed to buy an infant milk formula unit
from Danone SA and will work with the French dairy
giant on a New Zealand manufacturing plant.
China Everbright Bank also rose, after an exchange
disclosure that China's state investor, Central Huijin, has
increased its holdings of the lender's Hong Kong-listed shares.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)