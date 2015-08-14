* CSI300 +0.6 pct; SSEC +0.8 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* Calms returns after c.bank eases fears on yuan path
* Restructuring of state firms draws renewed interest
SHANGHAI, Aug 14 China stocks climbed on Friday
morning, with the Shanghai market heading for its biggest weekly
rise in two months, as investors turned bullish after the
central bank soothed fears created by the yuan's shock
devaluation.
The yuan held steady against the dollar on Friday
after suspected intervention by the central bank, who said on
Thursday there was no reason for it to fall further.
"Yuan devaluation suddenly became a concern for stock
investors earlier this week, but now this issue is fading out of
their radar," said Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.
"Some bold investors are going back into the market, chasing
hot concepts, but I don't think they would hold the shares for a
long time."
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent, to
3,987.57 points, bringing the week's gain to 6.5 percent, the
most since early June. The CSI300 index rose 0.6
percent.
The Hong Kong market was also calmer, with both the Hang
Seng index and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
up 0.2 percent at midday.
In a sign of improving confidence in the mainland market,
the outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from
brokerages to buy stocks - increased slightly over the past
week, signalling an end to weeks of rapid deleveraging.
Waigaoqiao FTZ surged 10 percent, the daily
upward limit, after the Shanghai government-controlled company
announced a major restructuring of its assets.
Investor interest in listed state-owned companies was also
rekindled by a stock ownership incentive plan announced by
Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin.
Reform expectations pushed up prices of state firms
including Luoyang Glass and Guangdong Electric Power
.
Many Tianjin-based companies, which slumped on Thursday
following explosions in the northeastern port city, rebounded.
Nearly a dozen companies issued statements saying their losses
were limited.
The companies included Tianjin Port Holdings Co,
Tianjin Economic-technological Development Area Ltd
and Binghai Energy.
In Hong Kong, telecommunications and Utility stocks
led gains, while energy and property shares
fell.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)
)