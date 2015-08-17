* CSI300 -0.5 pct; SSEC -0.1 pct; HSI -1.0 pct
* Yuan steady vs the dollar but analysts see downward
pressure
* Insurers under pressure on potential claims after Tianjin
blast
HONG KONG, Aug 17 China stocks slid on Monday as
investors feared Beijing would let the yuan depreciate further,
despite statements from the central bank last week that it sees
no reason for further declines.
The CSI300 index fell 0.5 percent to 4,054.80
points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,960.61 points.
The central bank has been trying to steady the yuan in
recent sessions and soothe global investors' jangled nerves
after it unexpectedly devalued the currency by nearly 2 percent
last Tuesday.
The yuan was little changed on Friday and Monday, but market
watchers believe the currency is likely to remain under downward
pressure as the economy struggles, keeping pressure on shares of
importers and firms with high U.S. dollar debt.
"Investors were not keen to go into market on anticipation
the yuan can depreciate further in the long run," Steven Leung,
director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong said.
Insurers also fell on concerns about potential claims after
massive explosions in the port of Tianjin, Leung added.
Ping An Insurance Group fell 2.9 percent and
China lost more than 3 percent in Shanghai. PICC
Property and Casualty slid 1.7 percent in Hong Kong.
Futures markets pointed to expectations of further losses
for the benchmark indexes, with China CSI300 stock index futures
for August falling 1.0 percent to 3,970.6, 84.20 points
below the current value of the underlying index.
But Leung said downside risks were believed to be limited,
with investors expecting the government and its agents will step
in again to support the market if it threatens to tumble again
as it did in early summer.
In Hong Kong, concerns over China's cooling economy pushed
the Hang Seng index down 1.0 percent to 23,754.21 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.7
percent to 10,868.29.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 138.01.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Under the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme
, a net 0.59 billion yuan went northbound to
Shanghai, a tiny fraction of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.
The total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 25.18
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.13 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.5 billion shares.
Huatai Securities rose 1.4 percent after it was
being included in the Chinese enterprises index
effective mid-September, while China Coal Energy fell
1.8 percent after being taken out of the index.
GRAPHICS
China stock market graphics suite reut.rs/1HcUe19
(includes timeline of crash, PE ratios, market caps)
A-share account openings spike bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
Comparison of stock indexes and selected company stocks
link.reuters.com/zak25w
Chinese A-shares vs developed and emerging stocks
link.reuters.com/rac25w
(Editing by Kim Coghill)