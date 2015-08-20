* CSI300 -0.4 pct; SSEC -0.4 pct; HSI -1.3 pct
* About 30 companies disclose investment by govt investors
* Small caps with roles for Huijin, CSFC surge
SHANGHAI, Aug 20 China stocks dipped on Thursday
morning in calm trading, following two days of high volatility,
as investors saw signs of fresh support from the government.
In an apparent move to boost investor confidence, roughly 30
Chinese listed companies, many small caps, have disclosed
holdings by government-backed investors since Tuesday's market
slump of more than 6 percent.
The surge in those shares partly offset falls in blue chips,
which were a drag on the main indexes on Thursday.
The CSI300 index was down 0.4 percent, to 3,872.16
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.4 percent, to 3,779.10 points.
But sentiment in Hong Kong was hit by weak global markets.
The Hang Seng index dropped 1.3 percent, to 22,878.61
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
1.7 percent, to 10,462.39.
Investors chased companies with investments from
state-backed investor Central Huijin, and state margin lender
China Securities Finance Corp (CSFC), which was tasked with
propping up share prices during crisis.
Small-caps including textile dyes maker Shanghai Anoky Group
and optical product maker SVG Optronics Co Ltd
saw their shares surge after disclosure of
investment by Huijin, which has traditionally invested in big
financial institutions.
Exchange filings also revealed that Huijin is now the
biggest institutional investor in Shanghai Taisheng Wind Power
Equipment Co and Wuhu Token Sciences Co Ltd
, a maker of vacuum thin film materials for panel
displays, boosting shares in the companies.
But many shares without government support fell.
A total of 1,215 stocks declined at midday, while there were
1,146 gainers.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)