* CSI300 -3.1 pct; SSE -3.0 pct; HSI -2.3 pct
* China factory activity shrinks, adding to growth concerns
* Investors make speculative bets as they lose
SHANGHAI, Aug 21 China stocks tumbled more than
3 percent on Friday morning, heading for their biggest weekly
loss in nearly two months, as weak factory activity deepened
concerns about the economy.
A sharp economic slowdown comes at a time when investors are
already fretting about a possible withdrawal of government
support for the volatile stock market.
Stock index futures also fell sharply across the board,
signalling that bears have the upper hand against bulls as they
face a showdown in the afternoon when August contracts will be
settled.
The CSI300 index of China's biggest listed
companies fell 3.1 percent, to 3,646.45 points at the lunch
break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.0
percent, to 3,552.82 points.
Both indexes are set to fall over 10 percent for the week,
and not far from a low hit on July 9 during the height of the
recent market rout, calling into question whether a series of
government rescue measures will help keep prices stable.
Hong Kong stocks also fell sharply, following tumbles in
China and global markets.
The Hang Seng index dropped 2.3 percent, to 22,230.06
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
3.0 percent, to 10,094.77.
Investor sentiment was hit by a private survey showing
activity in China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in
almost 6-1/2 years in August as domestic and export demand
dwindled.
There are also concerns of fresh capital outflows triggered
by a sharply weaker yuan, after Beijing devalued the currency
last week, but some analysts expect China to launch policies to
ease liquidity and aid the economy.
"Today's weaker-than-expected PMI will add to mounting
concerns over Chinese growth," economists at Capital Economics
said in a report.
"Nonetheless, we continue to believe that sentiment is
currently overly downbeat and that policy support will limit the
downside risk to economic activity over the course of the next
couple of quarters."
Investors dumped shares across the board, including
companies with investments from government rescue funds, making
their share price surges in the past two days short-lived.
Money into these stocks backed by the "national team" -
institutions enlisted by the government to support the market -
are speculative in nature, according to Gui Haoming, analyst at
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities.
"Many market participants are totally at a loss, so they can
only make speculative bets on such concepts," he said.
Telecoms and infrastructure were
among the weakest sectors, while banking
outperformed the broader market.
In Hong Kong, most sectors fell, amid concerns that money
was flowing out of emerging markets amid the region's currency
turmoil and an anticipated U.S. interest rate hike.
