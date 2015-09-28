* CSI300 flat; SSEC -0.2 pct; HK market suspended
* August industrial profit down 8.8 pct
* small caps rebound, outperforming blue chips
SHANGHAI, Sept 28 China share markets got the
week off to a tentative start, with subdued activity on Monday
morning partly reflecting caution after data showed weak profits
at industrial firms.
On top of the persistent signs of weakness in the economy,
investors were also unwilling to plough funds into stocks ahead
of China's week-long national holidays that starts on Thursday.
Hong Kong's market was closed on Monday for a public
holiday.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was unchanged at
3,232.09 points at the end of the morning session, while the
Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 percent, to 3,086.34
points. At one point in early trade, SSEC hit a low of 3,042.31,
the weakest level since Sept. 16.
The gauges are now down roughly 40 percent from their
mid-June peaks but concerns over a wobbly economy have deterred
bargain hunting.
Those worries were once more underscored by data showing
profits earned by Chinese industrial companies declined 8.8
percent in August from a year ago.
"Investors are very sensitive to profits," Guotai Junan
Securities Co said in its latest strategy report.
"Currently, there are few signs that corporate earnings are
stabilizing."
Still, with much of the disappointment priced in, and a
series of trading restrictions still in place, the market mood
has been relatively calm over the past month.
Trading in the flagship SSEC index has been confined to a
narrow range - between 2,800 and 3,200 - since August 25.
But small-caps staged a strong rebound on Monday morning,
shrugging off lackluster economic data.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext jumped 2.9
percent, while the CSI500 index, a barometer of
small-caps, gained 1 percent.
Blue-chips, including banks, real estate
and infrastructure, sagged - probably
reflecting a lack of confidence among long-term value investors.
Stocks with businesses in cyber security, including Feitian
Technology Ltd and Venustech Group Inc
surged, after U.S. President Barack Obama said he had reached "a
common understanding" with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping
on curbing economic cyber espionage.
Investors also took advantage of a deal between the U.S and
China to curb emission, pushing up green tech stocks such as
Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd and Guangzhou Zhiguang
Electric Co.
(Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)