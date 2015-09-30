* CSI300 +0.9 pct; SSEC +0.7 pct; HSI +1.4 pct
* Auto shares surge on Beijing's stimulus
* China stocks set for worst quarter since 2008
SHANGHAI, Sept 30 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
rebounded on Wednesday morning, as auto shares surged on
government support measures, fanning hopes that Beijing will
unveil further steps to prop up other struggling sectors.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9 percent,
to 3,208.85 points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 3,059.36 points.
But for the quarter, both indexes are set to post a massive
loss of roughly 28 percent, the worst showing since early 2008
during the depths of the global financial crisis.
Hong Kong stocks, which tumbled to a two-year low on
Tuesday, also bounced in morning trading, with the flagship Hang
Seng index up 1.4 percent.
Sentiment was aided by a surge in Chinese auto stocks, after
Beijing announced it would halve sales tax on small-engine cars.
Among the biggest beneficiaries, Great Wall Motor
soared 35 percent in Hong Kong and 7.4 percent in Shanghai.
Other carmakers including BYD , BAIC
Motor and SAIC Motor also rose sharply.
"The tax cut is good news, as it raises hopes that China
will unveil similar stimulus in other sectors," said Alex Wong,
director of Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.
"But I don't think more stimulus would reverse the market
trend, because China's severe structural problems cannot be
solved overnight."
In a sign that the government is stepping up its support to
the economy, China's State Council, or cabinet, on Wednesday
issued guidelines encouraging deeper links between online
businesses and bricks-and-mortar stores, pledging to cut red
tape and promote tax and financial support to make it happen.
But investors didn't show much enthusiam to the news, with
Shenzhen's tech-heavy growth board ChiNext down 0.6
percent at midday, underperforming the broader market.
But railway shares surged on news that Indonesia will award
a hotly contested, multi-billion-dollar railway project to
China.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.4 percent,
to 20,848.44 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.5 percent, to 9,457.90.
(Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; editing by Shri Navaratnam)