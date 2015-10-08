SHANGHAI Oct 8 China stocks jumped around 4
percent on Thursday as they caught up to a rebound in global
markets after a week-long holiday, but traders said the
"risk-on" mood would soon be put to the test ahead of earnings
reports and a slew of economic data.
Highlighting the fragility of recent gains, investors took
profits on Hong Kong shares which had jumped 8 percent during
China's "Golden Week," sending the city's benchmark indexes
lower.
China's CSI300 index rose 4.1 percent to 3,333.24
points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 3.8 percent to 3,167.79, but they
still remained nearly 40 percent below their mid-June highs.
"Chinese shares got a boost from the global market,
especially the U.S. market," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst at
Guodu Securities in Beijing.
While Chinese markets were closed for the Oct 1-7 National
Day holiday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose nearly
4 percent while global oil prices also enjoyed a robust
rebound, boosting shares of resource companies.
But traders said the euphoria could be short lived, with
Ningxia Xinri Hengli Steel Wire Co set to become the
first Shanghai-listed firm to publish third-quarter earnings on
Friday.
While China's army of retail investors do not react as often
or as quickly to earnings reports as those in developed markets,
traders are bracing for bad news.
Data last month showed profits earned by Chinese industrial
companies declined at the sharpest rate in four years in August
as costs kept rising and product prices kept falling, adding to
signs of weakness in the world's second-largest economy.
A slew of economic indicators, including September data and
third-quarter GDP, also will be released over the coming weeks,
and will be scoured for any clues on whether the economy is
starting to bottom out or continuing to cool.
On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its global
growth forecasts for a second time this year, citing weak
commodity prices and a slowdown in China.
Chinese stocks rose across the board, with the CSI300 IT
Index <.CSI300 IT> leading the gain with a 6.5 percent jump.
The CSI300 Health Care Index was also up sharply,
rising over 5 percent, after the government said that it would
invest 9.8 billion yuan ($1.54 billion) to subsidize public
hospital reform next year.
The rise in the sector was also aided by news that Chinese
medical scientist Tu Youyou became the first Nobel laureate in
medicine, prompting a batch of Chinese herbal medicine makers,
including Conba, Zhongxin Pharmaceutical
and Baiyunshan to jump their 10 percent daily limit.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.7 percent
to 22,360.63, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.2 percent to 10,275.58.
Most sectors fell, with the energy sector leading
the decline.
But Geely Auto bucked the trend, rising 1 percent
to HK$4, after Barclays raised its price target for the Chinese
automaker by 21 percent to HK$4.10 following strong September
sales.
Shares in movie theatre equipment maker IMAX China Holding
Inc and lingerie manufacturer Regina Miracle
International (Holdings) Ltd rose on their stock
market debuts on Thursday after they raised a combined $460
million in their initial public offerings.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Samuel Shen and
Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)