* CSI300 +0.8 pct; SSE +0.7 pct; HSI +1.7 pct

* Investors reduce bets on US rate hike this year

* China's Q3 earnings season kicks into gear

SHANGHAI, Oct 9 China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, tracking gains in global markets on growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will wait longer before raising interest rates.

Expectations that Beijing will soon announce more stimulus measures to shore up the slowing economy also put investors in a buying mood heading into what promises to be a volatile earnings season.

China's flagship indexes extended Thursday's 3 percent gains.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.8 percent to 3,324.24 points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 3,165.26.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 1.7 percent and looked set for a weekly gain of 5.7 percent, which would be its biggest in six months.

Risk appetite appears to have improved after minutes of the Federal Reserve's September meeting reinforced doubts that the central bank will hike interest rates this year.

"The chance of a U.S. interest rate rise this year is getting slimmer," said Alex Kwok, chief analyst and head of research at China Investment Securities (HK).

Kwok said expectations that Beijing will unveil more stimulus measures have also soothed fears that China's economy may be at risk of a hard landing.

Economic data for September over the next two weeks is likely to show a further but gradual loss of momentum, though no sharp drop off in activity.

In the latest effort to reinvigorate the economy, China's top economic planner on Thursday encouraged insurance companies to invest in major construction projects.

Investors' slowdown fears were also eased by a media report saying around 60 percent of China's listed companies predict they will turn a profit in the third quarter, based on the filings of more than 1,000 firms.

China's third-quarter earnings season kicked into gear on Friday, with Shenzhen-listed Shandong Wohua Pharmaceutical Co reporting a 252 percent surge in profit, offsetting the gloom from Shanghai-listed Xinri Hengli Steel Wire Rope , which posted a loss.

Most sectors in China rose, with commodity-related stocks leading the gain.

Green tech stocks also jumped, after a senior central banker said China must make green investments of between 2 trillion and 4 trillion yuan ($315-630 billion) per year over the next five years.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose to 22,738.36 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 3.0 percent to 10,594.09.

An index tracking energy shares surged 4.2 percent, boosted by a jump in global oil prices.

Oil prices climbed to their highest in three months on Thursday, after forecaster PIRA Energy Group predicted crude prices would rise to $70 per barrel by the end of 2016.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill)