* CSI300 +3.5 pct; SSEC +3.4 pct; HSI +1.4 pct
* China c.bank expand bank re-lending scheme
* Upcoming five-year plan boosts stimulus hopes
SHANGHAI, Oct 12 China shares jumped over 3
percent on Monday to their highest level in seven weeks after
the central bank took fresh steps to inject liquidity into the
struggling economy and said the stock market's correction "is
almost over".
Investors were also in a buying mood ahead of the 13th
five-year economic plan to be announced later this month,
expecting stimulus and other growth measures.
Hong Kong stocks were firmer too, extending last week's 4.4
percent rebound on subdued expectations of a U.S. rate hike this
year and a recovery in global commodity prices.
On the mainland, the CSI300 index rose 3.5 percent
to 3,458.08 points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 3.4 percent, to 3,290.62 points.
Both were at their highest levels since Aug. 24, though
still down more than 30 percent from their mid-June highs.
The People's Bank of China's said at the weekend that it
would expand a pilot scheme that allows banks to borrow money
from the central bank using high quality credit assets as
collateral.
"The policy may not immediately inject a lot of liquidity
into the economy, but it has boosted expectations of monetary
easing," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading at Shanghai-based
investment firm Shanshan Finance.
His view was echoed by China International Capital Corp
(CICC), which said in a report on Monday that it's "inevitable"
for the central bank to expand the supply of base money as
foreign reserves shrink, although it noted that banks currently
have little incentive to obtain fresh liquidity in a slowing
economy.
Investors were also emboldened by market-soothing comments
from deputy central bank governor Yi Gang, who was quoted by
official media as saying that China's stock market correction is
"almost over."
And in Beijing's latest attempt to prevent a repeat of the
summer rout that knocked the market down roughly 40 percent,
China issued draft rules over the weekend to govern automated
stock trading, which has been blamed in part for its role in the
market tumult.
Stocks rose across the board, led by small-caps, with
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext surging 4.5 percent.
Real estate shares also posted robust gains, boosted by
recent data showing in a recovery in property sales.
Poly Real Estate rose 3.3 percent after
reporting a 20 percent rise in contract sales during the
Jan-Sept period.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.4 percent
to 22,763.43 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 2.1 percent to 10,620.99.
China telecom giants China Mobile, China Telecom
and China Unicom rose on hopes of tower sale
announcements.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)