* HSI down 0.3 pct, CSI300 down 1.2 pct
* Indices dragged by financials, real estate
* Mainland investors wary of clampdown on real estate prices
- analyst
* Small- and medium-caps in focus as blue chips underperform
By Donny Kwok and Chen Yixin
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 19 Stock markets in Hong
Kong and mainland China declined for the second straight day on
Tuesday, led downward by real estate and financials, as
investors grew concerned that rising property prices would lead
to fresh restrictions on the sector.
"Participants are unloading their shares ahead of the
upcoming corporate earnings in particular in a directionless
market," said Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Cheer Pearl
Investment.
The blue chip Hang Seng Index was down 0.27 percent
at 23,319.94 by the lunch break. The China Enterprises Index
of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8
percent at 11,644.26.
On the mainland, the CSI300 Index, which tracks
the largest tickers in Shanghai and Shenzhen, was down 1.2
percent while the Shanghai Composite Index slid 1.0
percent.
Analysts also noted that sentiment was dampened in Chinese
share markets after the People's Bank of China drained funds in
open market operations for the first time in more than seven
months.
PROPERTY CONCERNS
"Property shares are down because of concerns that China
might tighten property policy, including expanding the property
tax pilot programme," said Zhang Yanbin, analyst at Zheshang
Securities in Shanghai.
Reports in Chinese media have cited surveys by unofficial
institutions claiming that property sales in major Chinese
cities continued to recover in 2013.
Reuters analysis of data produced by the National Bureau of
Statistics showed that average home prices rose for a fifth
consecutive month in December while real estate investment
increased 16.2 percent year-on-year, prompting fears of the
return of destabilising consumer price inflation.
China Vanke, China's largest property developer
by sales, slid as much as 4.3 percent in Shenzhen. In Hong Kong,
China Resources Land lost 4 percent, while China
Overseas Land fell 1.3 percent.
Other notable declines included Galaxy Entertainment Group
Ltd, which fell 5.2 percent, and Sands China Ltd
which lost 4.4 percent. Stocks of China Life Insurance
Co Ltd were down 2.4 percent, their lowest since Dec.
21.
TAKING STOCK
Analysts believe Chinese markets are entering an adjustment
phase in the aftermath of a meteoric rally in December and
January.
Wang Aochao, read of research at UOB Kay Hian in Shanghai,
attributed much of the force behind the rally in Asian markets -
in particular in Hong Kong - to monetary easing in the United
States, which he said is likely to wind down in 2013.
"Also, there are no clear signs to persuade me to believe
that Chinese economic recovery is sustainable. Given these two
points, I don't think the market is set to resume rising."
Analysts said tepid mainland sentiment is affecting
investors in Hong Kong, who were disappointed when exchanges in
Shanghai and Shenzhen failed to rally again when mainland
markets reopened on Monday after a week-long holiday.
"The market may go into short-term consolidation, waiting
for more news," said Linus Yip, strategist at First Shanghai
Securities in Hong Kong, adding that market fundamentals are
still strong as global fund managers continue to go into stock
markets.
"The index is locked in a range and traders may turn their
eyes to some mid- and small-cap stocks," Yip said.