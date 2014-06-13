* HSI +0.6 pct, H-shares +0.6 pct, CSI300 +1.3 pct

* H-share index on track for fifth-straight weekly gain

* Bank stocks strong lifted by better-than-expected lending data

* China auto sector rises after Tesla offers to share patents (Updates to midday)

By Grace Li

HONG KONG, June 13 Shares in China and Hong Kong rose on Friday, led by strong gains in the banking sector after data showed China's new bank lending and money supply rose faster than expected in May, adding to hopes that the economy was stabilising.

By midday, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.6 percent to 23,316.31 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong was up a similar amount.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9 percent at 2,070.27 points.

On the week, the Hang Seng benchmark was up around 1.6 percent. The H-share index rose 1.5 percent and is headed for its fifth-straight weekly gain.

Onshore China markets were also set for a winning week, with the CSI300 up 2.1 percent and the Shanghai benchmark 2 percent.

"The mainland market is experiencing a weak rebound, as a series of data has showed economy stabilized in May and people have expectations about more targeted easing measures," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.

Chinese banks were buoyed by May lending data that beat expectations, with 870.8 billion yuan worth of new bank loans made, higher than a forecast of 750 billion yuan and above the previous month's 774.7 billion yuan.

Leading gains in the CSI300 was Ping An Bank, which surged 6.3 percent to a 4-month high. China Minsheng Banking Corp and Industrial Bank gained 2.3 and 2.8 percent, respectively.

All A-shares and H-shares of China's big four state banks rose in the morning, with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China up 1.4 percent in Hong Kong.

Carmaker stocks also outperformed after Tesla Motors said it would allow others to use its intellectual property in hopes of speeding up development of electric cars by all manufacturers.

Warren Buffett-backed BYD gained 3.9 percent in Shenzhen and 1.3 percent in Hong Kong.

Weichai Power spiked 3.4 percent in Hong Kong and 2.4 percent in Shenzhen after the company said late on Thursday it obtained effective control over German forklift truck maker Kion.

Additional Chinese economic data due on Friday afternoon is likely to show factory output edged higher in May but investment growth slowed further, a Reuters poll showed. (Reporting by Grace Li; Editing by Kim Coghill)