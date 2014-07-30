* HSI +0.8 pct, H-shares +0.4 pct, CSI300 -0.5 pct
* PetroChina up, banking and real estate slip
* Hong Kong property jumps, Cheung Kong at 7-year high
(Updates to midday)
HONG KONG, July 30 Hong Kong's benchmark index
climbed on Wednesday, heading for a seventh day of gains on the
back of a bullish property sector, while China stocks took a
breather after recent strength.
China's major indexes broke a long-running streak as early
gains led by index heavyweight PetroChina Co Ltd
were offset by plunging real estate and banking shares.
By midday, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.1
percent at 2,180.39 points, breaking a six-day winning streak,
the longest since August 2013.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-share listings fell 0.5 percent.
PetroChina was among top index boosts in Shanghai, climbing
more than 6 percent at one point. The government said on Tuesday
it had launched a corruption investigation into former domestic
security chief Zhou Yongkang, who served as CNPC's general
manager from 1996-1998.
PetroChina shares had previously slid on rumours that Zhou
would be investigated; traders said the rally may have been due
to relief as the uncertainty had been cleared away.
The slide in real estate shares was due to profit-taking,
analysts said, led by a sell-off in shares of property developer
Vanke. It shed nearly 2 percent on Wednesday after
having risen nearly 20 percent since mid-July on reports that
local governments were easing up on property purchase curbs.
"The market has reflected the loosening of real estate
policies in the past months," said Xiao Shijun, an analyst at
Guodu Securities in Beijing. "It's time for the market to
conduct an adjustment."
The Shanghai index will likely float between 2,350 and 2,400
in the short term, benefiting from recent policies, he said.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.75 percent
to 24,825.69 points, near its November 2010 high. The China
Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong
Kong gained 0.38 percent.
Sentiment was underpinned by the property sector, which
gained on an improved outlook and ahead of earnings.
"Hong Kong property outshone and remained strong as the
outlook has improved while an upward revaluation of (local)
property by some brokerages fuelled buying," said Alex Wong, a
director at Ample Finance Group in Hong Kong.
Cheung Kong Holdings, whose first-half results are
expected on Thursday, gained 2.04 percent to its highest since
October 2007. New World Development surged 3.6
percent, Sino Land rose 2.5 percent and Sun Hung Kai
Properties was up 2.7 percent.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Additional reporting by Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)