* HSI +0.1 pct, H-shares flat, CSI300 -0.2 pct
* China's financial shares in correction phase - analyst
* Media shares up as President Xi pledges to modernise
sector
* Hong Kong shares flat ahead of major bank earnings
By Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Aug 19 China's stock indexes fell
slightly by midday on Tuesday due to weakness in the financial
sector while Hong Kong shares were mostly flat on investor
caution ahead of earnings.
By midday, the CSI300 index of leading Shanghai
and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.2 percent. The Shanghai
Composite fell 0.2 percent to 2,234.61 points, easing
from an 8-month high earlier struck earlier in the day.
In Hong Kong, the HSI index edged up 0.1 percent to
24,977.66 points, with the China share sub-component was
flat at 11,067.56 points.
"The financial and insurance sector has experienced a
dramatic increase earlier, helping boost the bullish sentiment
in the market. Now they are in a correction period," said Zhang
Yanbin, an analyst from Zheshang Securities.
Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China
dropped 0.9 percent and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
fell 0.7 percent.
But several analysts expect the market has potential for
further gains, supported by a slew of government policies.
"I believe that the Chinese stock market is at the beginning
of a bullish market due to more and more friendly government
policies," Zhang said.
Strength in media shares boosted the Shanghai index to an
eight-month high in morning trade as China's President Xi
Jinping pledged to modernise the industry.
President Xi said on Monday that China would build new
classes of more credible and competitive media and integrate
traditional media with new media, the official government
newspaper, China Daily, reported.
People.cn Co Ltd, the Chinese government's
official newspaper as well as the mouthpiece of the ruling
Communist Party of China, was the leading stock in the media
sector. It jumped by its 10-percent daily limit, hitting its
highest level since the end of June.
Jishi Media, a Jilin provincial-level government
media group, also gained near 5.0 percent.
Hong Kong markets were subdued ahead of corporate earnings
results later in the session.
"The sentiment is cautiously optimistic," said Linus Yip,
chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities. "Instead of
taking any major position, investors tended to stay on the
sidelines ahead of earnings from some major corporations such as
Chinese banks."
Bank of China was down 0.3 percent and BOC Hong
Kong Holdings was off 0.2 percent. Both companies are
due to announce half-year earnings later on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC)
supported the Hang Seng Index, rising 1.7 percent. The
energy company said its new petrochemical plant planned to use
rising exports of U.S. liquefied petroleum gas as a cost-savings
feedstock.
(Additional reporting by Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)