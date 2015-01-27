* CSI300 -2 pct; SSEC -1.9 pct; HSI -0.8 pct
* Financials, property, energy sub-indexes plummet
* Hong Kong dragged down by mainland stocks
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Jan 27 Stocks in mainland China and
Hong Kong fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and
property shares on renewed concerns about the impact of the
cooling Chinese economy on profits.
The slowdown in China's economic growth, which hit a 24-year
low in 2014, dragged on major industrial enterprises in
December, with profits falling 8 percent from a year earlier,
the country's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.
The CSI300 index fell 2.0 percent, ending the
morning session at 3,536.59 points, while the Shanghai Composite
Index fell 1.9 percent to 3,319.67 points. Both recently
hit five-year highs.
"Yesterday large caps rose, so now we're seeing
profit-taking," said Tian Weidong, head of research at Kaiyuan
Securities in Xi'an.
The property sub-index plunged 3.3 percent and
the financial and banks indexes both
plummeted 3.1 percent. The energy sub-index fell 2
percent.
China CSI300 stock index futures for February fell 2.2
percent, to 3,542.8, 6.21 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.8 percent
to 24,709.73 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.3 percent, to 12,067.86.
"Today we've seen a small pullback that was triggered by
weakness in A-shares," said Alex Wong, director of Ample Finance
Group in Hong Kong.
"I am a little bit bearish on local enterprises. The Hong
Kong dollar is pegged to the U.S. dollar so the Hong Kong dollar
has strengthened a lot versus all other currencies, including
the renminbi, which means lower competitiveness for local
enterprises."
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 127.48.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 19.85
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 11.74 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.6 billion shares.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)