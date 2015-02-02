* Shanghai Comp -1.2 pct, CSI300 -0.9 pct
* Hang Seng Index -0.3 pct, HSCE -1.4 pct
* New listings, Arrest of China Minsheng president weigh
SHANGHAI, Feb 2 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
fell on Monday after regulators approved a flurry of IPOs and as
official data showed China's factory activity unexpectedly
shrank in January.
Shares of the country's biggest private lender, China
Minsheng Banking Corp , also weighed on the
market after media reported its president was being investigated
by the anti-corruption watchdog.
The CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent to 3,404.77
points by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.2 percent to 3,173.08 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent
to 24,438.50 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 1.4 percent to 11,556.19.
"The margin trading investigation, the new IPOs and the
upcoming Chinese New Year holiday are all dampening the market,"
said Pan Shaochang, an analyst at Dongguan Securities.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved
24 new IPOs on Friday afternoon, a move that some investors
perceived as an attempt to cool the red-hot stock market, which
has soared around 40 percent since November, fueled in large
part by borrowed money. Authorities have already launched probes
into margin financing practices.
China is expected to allow significantly more companies to
list on its stock exchanges this year, with some analysts
predicting proceeds from initial public offerings will nearly
double to $20 billion.
Worries over China Minsheng pulled financials down in both
Shanghai and Hong Kong, where the stock opened 10 percent lower.
By midday its Hong Kong-listed shares were down nearly 4 percent
and its Shanghai shares were off 1.4 percent.
The mainland financial index lost 1.1 percent
and the bank sub-index dropped 1.5 percent, with
Bank of China falling 3.4 percent.
"The news about Minsheng's president resigning may have a
short-term, negative impact on blue chips like banking and
financial stocks," said Pan.
Among gainers, China Eastern Airlines was up 0.8
percent after it projected a jump of up to 60 percent in its
2014 earnings thanks to falling fuel prices.
Elsewhere, The Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connector scheme has
been completed and will match the design of the currently
running Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector scheme, the official
Securities Times quoted the head of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange
saying on Monday.
Insiders speculate that Beijing is trying to move quickly to
link up the bourses prior to the MSCI's biannual review
in June, in the hope that the MSCI will include A shares.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Kim Coghill)