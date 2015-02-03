* CSI300 +0.7 pct; SSEC +0.4 pct; HSI -0.3 pct
* Banks only slightly affected by investigations
* 30 SOEs expected to post losses in 2015 - paper
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 China stocks rebounded on
Tuesday after five straight days of losses, helped by energy and
financials, after sentiment took a hit from worries over margin
trading curbs and new listings.
"The market is weak as blue chips recover from yesterday's
losses," said Du Changchun, an analyst at Northeast Securities
in Shanghai.
China's stocks regulator has stepped up investigations on
brokerage margin financing that has been blamed for speculative
activity and investors are also concerned about official probes
on firms for corruption.
The CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent, to 3,376.55
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,141.40 points.
Bank of Beijing slipped 0.2 percent after the
bank said its director was being investigated for "disciplinary
violations".
But China's Minsheng Bank was up 0.6
percent in Shanghai and 0.4 percent in Hong Kong, recovering
from sharp falls the previous day after its president resigned
over the weekend. His resignation came after media reports said
he was being investigated by China's anti-corruption
watchdog.
The energy sub-index rose 1.0 percent and the bank sub-index
was up 0.4 percent.
"The news of Minsheng and Bank of Beijing hasn't had a huge
impact on the banking sub-index because I don't think investors
are worried about banks' fundamentals," said Du.
ChiNext, Shenzhen's NASDAQ-like index, jumped
2.7 percent as profit-taking from blue chips flowed into small
and mid caps, analysts said.
Of the 145 listed state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in China,
30 are expected to post losses in 2015, according to a report in
the Shanghai Securities News on Tuesday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.3
percent, to 24,406.92 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.2
percent, to 11,557.72.
Lenovo, the world's leading PC maker, jumped to
6.3 percent after the company said its third-quarter revenue
rose 31 percent to $14.1 billion after its acquisition of
Motorola.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 123.54.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 12.29
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 7.75 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.7 billion shares.
(Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)