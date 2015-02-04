* CSI300 +0.3 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI +0.9 pct
* Energy stocks +0.7 pct, merger announced
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Feb 4 China shares rose for a second
day on Wednesday, pushed up by energy stocks after Chinese
nuclear power firms announced plans to merge in a bid to boost
offshore clout.
Shanghai Electric Power Corp Ltd said its parent
company, China Power Investment Corp, had received approval to
start work on a merger with State Nuclear Power Technology Corp
(SNPTC).
Shanghai Electric Power Corp Ltd shares jumped 7.7 percent
and the energy sub-index was up 0.7 percent.
The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,447.92
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,212.92 points.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.9 percent,
to 24,763.04 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.0 percent, to 11,890.42.
The financial sub-index rose 0.3 percent while
banks dropped 0.3 percent.
"Blue chips like insurance and brokerages have begun
re-adjusting and have already fallen 10 percent but are likely
to fall even more," said Wang Weijun, an analyst at Zheshang
Securities in Shanghai.
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd leapt to its 10
percent trading limit after it announced it was setting up a
service platform firm with partners.
Wanda Cinema Line Corp hit its upper daily
trading limit of 10 percent after Reuters reported its parent
company Dalian Wanda Group was buying Swiss sports marketing
company Infront Sports & Media AG.
China's only listed low-cost carrier Spring Airlines Co
was up 0.9 percent and the company has more than
doubled in value to $3.3 billion as investors scramble for a
piece of a still-small industry set for massive growth in China.
China CSI300 stock index futures for February rose 0.3
percent, to 3,459.4, 11.48 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 123.98.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 13.69
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 8.91 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 1.0 billion shares.
(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and
Jacqueline Wong)