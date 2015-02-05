* CSI +1.4 pct; SSEC +1.0 pct; HSI +0.6 pct
* Pares some gains after opening up more than 2 pct
* PBOC easing had been widely expected
By Sue-Lin Wong
SHANGHAI, Feb 5 China stocks shot up more than 2
percent on Thursday after the central bank eased policy in an
attempt to combat an economic slowdown and ward off deflation,
but profit taking pared gains by midday.
The move by the People's Bank of China to cut reserve ratio
requirements (RRR) for banks had been widely expected before the
long Lunar New Year holidays in mid-February, helping fuel a
stock market rally of around 40 percent in the last few
months.
The CSI300 index ended the morning session up 1.4
percent at 3,449.57 points, after surging 2.5 percent at the
open, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.0
percent at 3,205.55 points, after opening up 2.4 percent.
"The strong opening was expected but the subsequent retreat
during morning trading indicates that investors are cautious."
said Li Zheming, an analyst at Datong Securities in Dalian.
"The PBOC would need to continue rolling out easing policies
throughout Q1 and Q2, for example more interest rate and RRR
cuts, for the stock market to react positively in the longer
term."
Wednesday's RRR cut was just the beginning in a series of
monetary easing policies, said Nomura Holdings in a note.
Banks shares jumped 2.7 percent and the property
sub-index rose 2.0 percent.
The NASDAQ-like ChiNext composite, which has
been moving in the opposite direction to large caps, also made
gains of 2.0 percent.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index was up 0.6 percent
at 24,818.63 points, after opening 1.5 percent higher.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.0
percent to 11,889.43.
Analysts said Hong Kong shares were weighed down by
profit-taking pressure given concerns over China's slowing
economy.
Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities in
Hong Kong, said investors would continue to trade cautiously
ahead of the New Year holiday given uncertainties both at home
and abroad.
(Additional reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Kazunori Takada & Kim Coghill)