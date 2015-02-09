* CSI300 +0.7 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI -0.5 pct
* Financial shares up on stock options launch
* Rebound in blue chips may be short-lived - analyst
SHANGHAI, Feb 9 China stocks rebounded on Monday
as excitement around the launch of the country's first stock
options offset worries over the economy following
worse-than-expected trade data.
Financial shares, which represent some of the
most heavily weighted stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange,
climbed after the bourse launched options that offer investors a
new hedging tool for trading index heavyweights.
"The options will increase trading in blue chips," said Zhou
Lin, analyst at Huatai Securities.
"Although initially, the volume is not big, this would be
enough to fuel a technical rebound after the recent sell-off,
which I think was overdone."
China's first options are based on the
exchange-trade fund (ETF) that tracks the SSE50
index, composed of the 50 most heavily weighted stocks
on the bourse, reflecting regulators' desire to guide money into
blue chips.
The CSI300 index rose 0.7 percent to 3,334.32
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,085.09 points.
However, many analysts believe that the rebound in blue
chips could be short-lived given that the market has already
entered a consolidative phase that could last for several months
following the strong rally over the past few months.
Trade data published on Sunday pointed to deepening weakness
in the Chinese economy, with January exports falling 3.3
percent from year-ago levels while imports tumbled 19.9 percent,
the sharpest since May 2009.
"The trade data is ugly, which points to a weaker economy
ahead," said Wang Mingli, strategist at Guoyuan Securities in
Shanghai.
"Even if there are fresh stimulus measures, they're aimed at
aiding the economy, not the market."
The market is also worried about a flurry of initial public
offerings this week, which some analysts forecast could freeze
more than 2 trillion yuan ($320.1 billion) worth of capital.
Twenty-four companies, including Dongxing Securities, plan
to raise an expected 15.2 billion yuan. Brokerage BOC
International estimates that on Wednesday alone, 1.93 trillion
yuan of subscription capital would be locked up.
That would add additional pressure to a market already
struggling with tight liquidity ahead of next week's Lunar New
Year holiday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent
to 24,565.92 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
lost 0.4 percent to 11,649.68.
