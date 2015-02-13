* CSI300 +1.5 pct; SSEC +1.6 pct; HSI + 0.9 pct;
* Fresh reform measures to benefit the economy - analyst
* Property stocks up on signs of industry recovery
SHANGHAI, Feb 13 China stocks were headed for
its fifth straight days of gains on Friday - their longest
winning streak in two months - as fresh reform measures helped
sustain sentiment in thin trade ahead of the Lunar New Year
holiday.
Hong Kong stocks also rose, taking their cue from buoyant
global markets in the wake of a ceasefire accord in Ukraine and
Sweden's surprise move to cut its main rate into negative
territory.
The CSI300 Index rose 1.5 percent in morning
trading, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.6
percent. Hong shares also gained, with the Hang Seng Index
up 0.9 percent.
The People's Bank of China said on Thursday that firms and
financial institutions in Shanghai's Free Trade Zone (FTZ) would
be allowed to conduct overseas financing without government
approvals, and the ceiling of their leverage ratios for these
activities would also be raised.
The move is seen as another step towards financial
liberalization, and would reduce financing costs of companies in
the FTZ. The news boosted shares of Shanghai-based financial
firms such as AJ Corp, which surged to the 10
percent limit.
Also, investor hopes of more consolidation in listed
state-owned companies were fanned after the China Securities
Journal reported that reform proposals by agricultural giant
COFCO and investment holding firm State Development & Investment
Corp (SDIC) received regulatory approval.
"Reforms inject vigour into the economy, and are good for
the market, helping extend the rebound," said Zhou Lin,
strategist at Huatai Securities.
"Although investors are still looking for signs that the
economy is bottoming out, the panic sentiment we saw last week
is over."
The rise on China's bourses came after gains in Europe and
Wall Street, with the pan-European stock index hitting
a seven-year high and the S&P 500 coming within striking
distance of a record high. The Nasdaq also hit a 15-year high.
But trading in mainland stocks has been trending lower, with
the weekly trading volume in the CSI300 Index only about one
third of the December peak, reflecting investor caution over the
economy and the shutdown for the week-long Lunar New Year
holiday.
Investors drew some comfort from industry surveys showing
China's property market, a key contributor to economic growth,
could have bottomed and even started to rebound in January after
eight months of decline.
Property stocks were broadly up on Friday on
hopes that official data due on Tuesday will confirm the
recovery trend.
GRAPHICS
New A-share account openings bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
China trading volumes hit records in 2014 link.reuters.com/vag73w
(Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)