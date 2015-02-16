* CSI300 +0.4 pct; SSEC +0.2 pct; HSI +0.2 pct;
* Ugly economic data reinforces expectations of monetary
easing
* SAIC announcement fans hopes of acceleration in SOE
reforms
SHANGHAI, Feb 16 China stocks are heading for
their sixth straight session of gains in thin trading on Monday,
as expectations of further government stimulus were reinforced
by ugly economic data ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
The market also drew support from liquidity unlocked from
last week's initial public offering rush, as well as signs of
accelerating reforms in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) after
government-owned automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd
unveiled changes in share ownership.
Data published late on Friday showed that China's January
growth in broad money support slumped to a record low of 10.8
percent, strengthening hopes that further loosening in monetary
policies is imminent.
Echoing such market expectations, policy insiders told
Reuters over the weekend that Chinese authorities will cut
interest rates, increase liquidity and tolerate some currency
weakness to ensure the economy grows around 7 percent this year,
so as to push on with reforms.
"The government doesn't have many cards left in its sleeves,
so the uglier the economic data, the more likely policy makers
will play these cards," said Hou Yingmin, analyst at brokerage
Shanghai Aj Corp.
"The recent rebound has helped create a joyful atmosphere
ahead of the Chinese New Year, but don't forget the indexes are
still in a consolidation period so a correction could happen at
any time."
Monday's market also benefited from an improvement in
liquidity as some of the money frozen in last week's IPO rush -
estimated by some to be worth around 2 trillion yuan - flow back
into stocks.
The CSI300 index rose 0.4 percent, to 3,483.14
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to 3,211.60 points.
Hong Kong shares also advanced, with the Hang Seng index
up 0.2 percent at 24,735.25 points.
Shanghai-based automaker SAIC announced over the weekend
that its state-owned parent would transfer 334.4 million shares,
or 3 percent of the company, to a Shanghai government-controlled
financial conglomerate, as part of a scheme to restructure the
city's state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
The announcement fanned hopes of imminent reforms in other
Shanghai-based SOEs. Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co Ltd
and Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd, two listed units of
state-owned Bright Food (Group) Co, jumped more than 4 percent
on the news.
GRAPHICS
New A-share account openings bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
China trading volumes hit records in 2014 link.reuters.com/vag73w
(Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)