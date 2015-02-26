* CSI300 +1.7 pct, SSEC +1.4 pct
* HSI +0.8 pct, HSCE +1.3 pct
* Analysts see technical rebound after Wednesday's profit
taking
SHANGHAI, Feb 26 China stocks rose on Thursday
as financials led the index higher on expectations of further
monetary easing.
Thursday's gains were heavily concentrated in the finance
sector, with more than half the gains to midday coming from
major banks, insurers and securities firms.
China Life Insurance Co, the nation's largest
commercial insurer, was up 3.9 percent while ICBC
and Bank of China were up 1.5 percent and 1.7
percent, respectively.
"Financial shares have lagged the broad market recently so
the rise we see today is a technical rebound," said Hou Yingmin,
strategist at AJ Securities Co.
"There's no improvement in economic fundamentals, so the
market is betting on more policy easing measures ahead."
Railway and equipment stocks also rose, accounting for
around seven points of the Shanghai Composite's 45-point gain.
The CSI300 index rose 1.7 percent, to 3,538.75
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.4 percent, to 3,273.85 points.
China CSI300 stock index futures for March rose 2.1 percent,
to 3,559.4, 20.65 points above the current value of the
underlying index.
Over in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 0.8
percent, to 24,976.20 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.3
percent, to 12,224.13.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 121.47.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 16.33
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 9.01 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.9 billion shares.
GRAPHICS
New A-share account openings bit.ly/1wvJ9S9
China trading volumes hit records in 2014 link.reuters.com/vag73w
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)