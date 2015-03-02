* CSI300 +0.5 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; His +0.3 pct
* China's rate cut within expectations, partly priced in -
analysts
* Property, utility, clean tech stocks up
* Banks down on profitability worries due to cut
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 2 China stocks posted modest
gains on Monday after the central bank cut interest rates over
the weekend, with some investors expressing disappointment that
it didn't cut rates more deeply.
The People's Bank of China cut interest rates for the second
time in just over three months late on Saturday as the
government steps up efforts to support the slowing economy amid
the mounting threat of deflation.
While the previous rate cut in late November triggered a 26
percent surge in Chinese shares over the following month,
investors appeared less excited this time around. Aggressive
policy easing had been expected this year after the economy
recorded its slowest growth in 24 years in 2014.
"It's not a surprise," said Wu Kan, head of equity trading
at investment firm Shanshan Finance in Shanghai. "It's a slow
bull (market) now, not the kind of crazy bull we saw last year."
The CSI300 index ended the morning up 0.5 percent
at 3,589.97 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
edged up 0.3 percent to 3,319.08, having at one point crossed
into negative territory.
The Hang Seng index also moved sideways for the most
part, adding only 0.3 percent to 24,885.35 points, while the
Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.6 percent.
"The timing of the rate cut is within market expectations,
but the strength of the cut is slightly less than anticipated,"
Dacheng Fund Management Co Ltd said in a note to clients, adding
that some investors had expected a 50-basis point reduction,
rather than the 25 basis point cut announced on Saturday.
"The impact of the latest rate cut is expected to be blunt,
and the reaction, from both the economy and the stock market,
wouldn't be as vehement as the last time."
Indeed, the market may have already priced in expectations
of further monetary easing. China's main stock indexes staged a
seven-day rally ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday and
continued rising last week.
The weekend policy move gave an immediate boost to shares of
highly-leveraged sectors, including real estate and utilities,
that investors hope will benefit from the ability to refinance
at the new lower benchmark rates.
The Shanghai Property Index rose 0.1 percent, while
an index that tracks China's biggest utility firms
gained 0.8 percent.
But banking shares quickly erased early gains as some
analysts say the rate cut would trim lenders' profits. The
CSI300 Bank Index was down 0.5 percent at midday.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)