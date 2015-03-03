* CSI300 -1.2 pct; SSEC -0.9 pct; HSI flat
* China approves 24 IPOs; renews concerns over liquidity
* Financial stocks lead the decline
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, March 3 China stocks sagged on Tuesday
as investor excitement over a weekend interest rate cut waned,
with a flood of new initial public offerings (IPO) fanning
concerns about tighter liquidity.
With no fresh stimulus expected during this week's National
People's Congress (NPC), investors are shifting their eyes to
economic fundamentals and near-term liquidity as 24 companies
won regulatory approval late on Monday to launch IPOs.
"The rate cut was expected, and it shows that the economy is
rather poor," said Hou Yinmin, strategist of AJ Securities.
"I don't see signs of fresh money flowing into the stock
market so new IPOs would have some pressure on liquidity."
When the securities regulator approved the previous batch of
IPOs in early February, it froze about 2 trillion yuan ($318.76
billion) worth of liquidity at one point, putting pressure on
the stock market.
Analysts said it was still too early to estimate how much
liquidity would be frozen from the current IPOs.
The CSI300 index fell 1.2 percent to 3,558.97
points in morning trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 0.9 percent to 3,305.45 points. Both indexes are
approaching January highs, which are seen by analysts as a
strong resistance level.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was little changed at
24,892.25 points, with a strong performance on Wall Street
helping to offset concerns about China's slowing economy.
The Nasdaq on Monday closed above 5,000 for the
first time since the year 2000 dot-com bubble, while the S&P 500
and Dow indexes hit records after economic data pointed
to a slowly accelerating economy.
Analysts said mainland stocks have entered a consolidation
period which could last several months, before resuming upward
momentum as Beijing is expected to announce additional measures
this year to support the economy.
Partly reflecting the risks of taking an overly-pessimistic
view on China's economy, and the stock market, there was no
single short-selling transaction involving mainland stocks
conducted through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect on
Monday, the first day such a tool was open to foreign investors
under the scheme.
Banking shares led the decline on Tuesday.
Analysts say China's quarter-point interest rate cut on
Saturday, coupled with further interest rate liberalisation,
would hurt lenders' profit margins.
Shares of major Chinese brokerages, including CITIC
Securities and Haitong Securities fell
after China's securities regulator awarded Internet brokerage
licences to 20 players in a pilot scheme.
"This would put further downward pressure on commission
rates in an already crowded market and would potentially hurt
the business of major brokerages," said Hou of AJ Securities.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)