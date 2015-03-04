* CSI300 -0.1 pct; SSEC -0.2 pct; HSI -0.3 pct
* Stocks in some China service sectors up on positive survey
* Financial stocks down on economic worries
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, March 4 China stocks ended lower on
Wednesday morning, as early gains following a private survey
showing growth in the service sector were erased by continuing
worries about the economy.
Investors are seeking fresh policy cues from this week's
meeting of China's legislature, the National People's Congress.
Stocks in the pharmaceutical, media and
entertainment sectors posted strong gains after the HSBC Markit
survey showed activity in China's service sector grew modestly
in February as new orders rose at their quickest pace in three
months.
But offseting the gains were weakness in financial
heavyweights and real estate stocks, which reflects lingering
worries over economic health.
"The service sector has been relatively stable, but what
investors are more concerned is the health of the industrial
sector," said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund
manager Hongyi Investment.
"We expect to see continued pattern of volatility as
investors are looking for directions."
The CSI300 index was down 0.1 percent at the end
of the morning, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost
0.2 percent.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3 percent, to 24,623.33
points. Hong Kong retail stocks, including Sa Sa International
, Chow Tai Fook and Giordano International
sagged on news Hong Kong retail sales in January slid
14.6 percent from a year earlier, their worst showing since
2003.
Bucking the broader trend, China's Shenzhen Composite Index
rose nearly 1 percent and the city's Chinext
, which tracks China's high-growth start-ups, flirted
with fresh highs, bolstered by hopes more foreign investors will
be able to invest in Shenzhen-listed stocks.
Hong Kong chief executive C.Y. Leung told reporters on
Tuesday that preparatory work for a Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock
connect was going "smoothly".
The outperformance of stocks in Shenzhen is also partly the
result of investors shifting money from blue chips into smaller
play, amid worries of tighter liquidity ahead, analysts said.
China's stock regulator on Monday approved 24 initial public
offerings. Some analysts expecting them to lock up about 3
trillion yuan ($478.4 billion) of capital next week.
Most clean-tech stocks fell on Wednesday, following a strong
two-day rally when a documentary about China's filthy air went
viral in the country. However, analysts said the sector may
remain active as investors expect more policies to promote a
cleaner environment.
($1 = 6.2712 Chinese yuan )
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)