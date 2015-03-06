* CSI300 flat; SSEC +0.1; HSI flat
* Investors see little fresh money moving into stocks
* Transport stocks up on CNR-CSR merger; brokerages up
SHANGHAI, March 6 China stocks were mixed on
Friday morning, as investors appeared uninspired by the economic
outlook presented at the country's annual parliamentary meeting,
where the premier called slower growth the "new normal".
The government this year plans to step up spending and have
its biggest budget deficit since the global financial crisis. On
Thursday, Premier Li Keqiang announced a growth target of around
7 percent.
"The central bank needs more monetary easing measures to
spur growth, " said Liu Haiying, chief economist at
Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Capital Edge Investment
Management Co.
But he said there's no certainty injecting liquidity will
prompt companies to borrow more for investment because "as the
old saying goes, you can lead a horse to water but you can't
make him drink."
Liu said the economy may be growing more slowly than what
GDP data has indicated. For 2014, China reported 7.4 percent
growth.
With no upside surprises from policymakers, there is little
sign of fresh money flowing into the stock market, according to
Wu Wenzhe, fund manager of China International Fund Management.
The CSI300 index was flat at 3,495.66 points at
the end of the morning , while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.1 percent, to 3,252.57 points. The Hang Seng
index was also flat.
Shenzhen's ChiNext, which tracks high-growth
start-ups, fell more than 2 percent, taking a break after a
recent surge.
Most transportation-related stocks rose, led
by train making giants China CNR Corp Ltd and CSR
Corp . Both jumped around 5 percent in
Shanghai on Friday on news their merger plan received regulatory
approval.
Brokerages were broadly up on hopes China's commitment to
capital market deregulation and reform would stimulate business.
Charles Li, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
(HKEx), said on Thursday the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock
connect scheme will get a further boost when equity derivatives
and commodities are added in the second half.
A broadening of the scheme, which allows investors in
mainland China to buy Hong Kong shares and vice versa, would
increase trading commissions for both mainland and Hong
Kong-based brokerages.
Brokerage shares also drew some support from remarks by
China's top securities regulator Xiao Gang, who told a Chinese
newspaper on Thursday that China plans to allow unprofitable
companies to sell shares publicly, potentially broadening
brokerages' client base and increase investment banking revenue.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)