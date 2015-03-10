* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC -0.1 pct; His -0.5 pct
* Banks stocks fall on profit-taking after Monday's rally,
* ChiNext touches record highs, boosted by technology stocks
SHANGHAI, March 10 China shares sagged on
Tuesday morning as banking stocks stepped back after Monday's
surge, while the mood was also soured by data showing increased
factory sector deflation hurting pricing power of Chinese firms.
Tighter liquidity also contributed to the market weakness,
analysts said, as investors start subscribing to new shares
issued by Lens Technology Co Ltd on Tuesday, the
first in a series of initial public offerings this week.
China's key banking subindex, which jumped
nearly 6 percent on Monday on expectations that lenders would
soon be awarded brokerage licenses, was down 1 percent by
midday, dragging down main stock indexes.
"Even if banks get brokerage licenses, contribution to their
profit would be negligible," said Zhang Chen, analyst at
Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi Investment.
"For their rally to be sustainable, you need to see a big
reduction in systematic?? risks. But we have not seen clear
signs that the economy has bottomed out."
In contrast, Shenzhen's ChiNext, which tracks
smaller high-growth high-tech tickers, was up nearly 2 percent,
flirting with record highs.
Data released on Tuesday showed that China's consumer
inflation quickened to 1.4 percent in February, beating market
expectations, but factory deflation worsened, underscoring
deepening weakness in the economy.
Hu Jiani, analyst at Cinda Securities Co, said the upbeat
January data was distorted by consumer behaviour during the
Lunar New Year holiday, so investors are taking little solace
from the CPI reading.
The CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 3,532.42
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.1 percent to 3,298.81 points.
But most stocks in Shenzhen - home to Chinese start-ups and
small companies - rose, signalling that money is shifting back
into small plays.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5 percent to 24,015.60
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.8 percent to 11,577.34.
This week, 23 companies will launch IPOs in China,
potentially locking 3 trillion yuan of capital from investors
subscribing for the new issues, putting downward pressure on
stocks.
The biggest fundraising this week would come from Orient
Securities Co Ltd, which on Tuesday set its Shanghai IPO price
at 10.03 yuan per share, aiming to raise 10 billion yuan.
Subscription of its shares will start on
Wednesday.
Technology stocks in the mobile device sector were broadly
up on Tuesday morning after Apple Inc launched its
long-awaited watch.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)