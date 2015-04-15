* CSI300 -0.9 pct; SSEC -1.1 pct; HSI -0.1 pct
* China's small caps see sharp correction on valuation
concerns
* Hong Kong stocks supported by signs of fresh money inflows
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 15 Chinese stocks retreated by
midday on Wednesday led by a correction in expensive small-cap
stocks, after China reported economic growth slowed to a
six-year low.
But shares in Hong Kong held firm on signs Chinese mutual
fund managers were raising billions of dollars in their quest
for bargains in the city.
China's economy grew 7 percent in the January-March quarter
from a year earlier - the worst showing since the depths of the
global financial crisis, data showed, highlighting the need for
further monetary easing.
"Without further easing, many businesses in traditional
industries will die," said Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy
CEBM Group Ltd in Shanghai.
"But investors are getting less and less excited about
easing because such expectation has been fully priced into the
stock market."
The CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent, to 4,400.50
points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 1.1 percent, to 4,089.52 points.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext tumbled 3.6
percent, set for its biggest daily loss in nearly four months.
The Hang Seng index, however, only dipped 0.1
percent, to 27,547.75 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.7 percent, to 14,368.61.
"Bad economic data could trigger short-term correction in
mainland stocks, but Hong Kong stocks will still benefit from
fresh mainland and global money inflows," China Investment
Securities said in a note to clients.
Invesco Ltd's China fund venture has raised about 11
billion yuan ($1.8 billion) for China's first mutual fund to
invest under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, two
sources told Reuters.
The fundraising, the second biggest for an equity-focused
mutual fund in China this year, underscores strong mainland
interest in Hong Kong stocks, and could fuel the city's market
rally.
BOC International has forecast that about 100 billion yuan
could be raised by mutual fund managers in April to invest in
Hong Kong's stock market.
"Most of China's small-cap companies are expensive, but in
Hong Kong, some small caps are seriously undervalued, while some
others are rationally priced," said Huang Ruiqing, fund manager
at Bosera Asset Management Co, which will also launch a fund to
invest in Hong Kong next week.
He added that valuations of mainland-listed blue chips, such
as banks, were still reasonable.
Shenzhen's SME board, home to small- and
medium-sized enterprises, tumbled more than 3 percent, while the
CSI300 Banking Index was up over 1 percent.
($1 = 6.2072 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)