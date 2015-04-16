* CSI300 +2.3 pct; SSEC 2.0 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* Market digested negative impacts from index future
launches
* Regulators warns of risks, orders checks on margin
financing
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 16 China stocks rose sharply on
Thursday, erasing early losses, as the red-hot market brushed
off the authorities' unease over the levels of margin trading in
a market that has jumped 27 percent this year.
The Shanghai branch of China's central bank has ordered
commercial lenders to check for risks in their margin trading
business, and submit their margin trading accounts and list
connected wealth management products.
Last week alone, 273 billion yuan of fresh capital flowed
into securities desposits accounts, the third straight week of
net inflows, while 1.68 million stock accounts were opened, the
highest level on record.
To caution against risks, China's stop securities regulator
Xiao Gang urged investors to be "rational and calm" when
investing in stocks.
Investors also refused to be put off by the possible
negative impact from the launch on Thursday of two stock index
futures products <0#CIC:> <0#CIH:>, based on the CSI500 Index
of 500 small-cap stocks, and the SSE50 Index
of 50 heavyweights.
The futures products were expected to give investors strong
incentives to lock in profits or even go short on small-cap
stocks with lofty valuations, as reflected by Wednesday's 4.7
percent slump in Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext.
But some investors saw the correction as a chance to buy.
"We think that the short-term correction doesn't change the
upward trend of China's stock market," Bosera Asset Management
said in a note to clients.
"Instead, price adjustment in some stocks provide good
opportunity for us to build positions."
Investors also drew some solace from data released on
Thursday showing a 2.2 percent rise in foreign direct investment
(FDI) in China, signifying continued foreign confidence in
China's economy.
The CSI300 index rose 2.3 percent, to 4,482.69
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 2.0 percent, to 4,163.93 points.
Hong Kong also rose. The Hang Seng index added 0.2
percent, to 27,674.04 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.3 percent, to 14,514.57.
HSBC said in a report that Chinese mutual funds could raise
500 billion yuan ($80.71 billion) from local investors to invest
in Hong Kong.
"Investors should continue to build positions in Hong Kong
due to its extremely low valuation, relative market isolation
and significant underperformance compared with its Chinese
comrades," said Hong Hao, chief strategist with BOCOM
International.
Hong expects markets in China to show increased volatility,
and growing divergence in performance between large and small
caps.
China's baijiu kings Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd and
Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd soared in Thursday morning
trade after smaller rivals flagged a revival in profits.
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd shares rose as much as 5.6
percent to all-time high, as analysts say China's largest
automaker has lagged the rally in mainland markets.
($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)