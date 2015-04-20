By Pete Sweeney and Samuel Shen
| SHANGHAI, April 20
SHANGHAI, April 20 China stocks rose to fresh
seven-year highs on Monday as the central bank ramped up
efforts to bolster the slowing economy, cutting banks' reserve
requirements by the biggest amount since the depths of the
global financial crisis.
But gains were limited by fears of further crackdowns on
margin financing and other measures which investors feared could
take the steam out of the Chinese market's world-beating rally.
Securities regulators announced on Friday they would allow
fund managers to lend shares for short-selling, and ban margin
financing through unregulated accounts.
The two policies triggered a heated tug-of-war between bulls
and bears, which resulted in highly volatile trade on Monday.
The CSI300 index fell at the open but ended the
morning session up 1.2 percent at 4,652.61 points, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0 percent, to 4,331.28
points.
"The government is sending a clear signal: the stock index
is too high," Zhang Yunyi, general manager of Shanghai-based
hedge fund manager Hongyi Investment said.
He expects the market to consolidate for about two months,
after climbing seven weeks straight and rallying over 80 percent
since late November.
But others drew optimism from the central bank's move on
Sunday to cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as
reserves, adding more liquidity to the world's second-biggest
economy to help spur bank lending and combat slowing growth.
The move had been expected after a raft of weak
first-quarter data last week, but the size of the cut -- 100
basis points -- was more aggressive than anticipated and the
deepest single reduction since the depth of the global crisis in
2008, showing how the central bank is stepping up efforts to
ward off a sharp slowdown in the economy.
Analysts forecast the move will release one trillion yuan of
liquidity into the economy, and many expect much of that to flow
into shares given their far superior returns to other asset
classes at present.
"We should all know now by heart that the government is
unequivocally supportive of a bull market, and is underwriting
the rally," wrote Hong Hao, chief strategist with BOCOM
International.
"The bull market is unlikely to end abruptly amid monetary
easing, and will spillover to Hong Kong."
His view was echoed by Mark Williams, China Economist at
Capital Economics.
"As long as policymakers are still easing, it is hard to see
the rally petering out any time soon," he wrote in a note to
clients.
For many investors and analysts, the weekend full of
cliff-hanging suspense has left them bewildered.
"Regulators gave the market both sticks and carrots,
emboldening both bulls and bears," Qilu Securities wrote in a
note to clients.
"The policies add to uncertainty in the capital markets."
Bulls got the upper-hand by midday, helped by gains in
blue-chips.
Real estate, infrastructure and
transport-related stocks rose sharply, as
investors bet the RRR cut would help channel more bank lending
to these industries.
But Shenzhen's SME board for small- and medium-sized
enterprises fell, while the Nasdaq-style start-up board
ChiNext rose slightly, as expensive small-caps are
increasingly out of investors' favor.
"The interest is shifting to blue-chips," said Li Feng, a
trader at Fortune Securities Co.
"Small-caps are too expensive... and more short-selling
activities will curb their excessive valuations."
Hong Kong markets sold on the news, however, with the Hang
Seng index dropping 0.3 percent, to 27,571.60 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index was unchanged
at 14,541.57. Both surged last week as mainland Chinese
investors hunted for bargains in the city's markets, which have
lagged the rally in Shanghai.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)