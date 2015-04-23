* CSI300 +0.2 pct; SSEC: 0.2 pct; HSI: 0.6 pct
* China April flash HSBC PMI contracts to one-year low
* Net flow into China's stock market totalled 781.4 billion
yuan last week
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 23 China stocks advanced to
fresh seven-year highs on Thursday as weaker-than-expected
factory activity data reinforced expectations that Beijing will
roll out more stimulus measures and keep the financial system
flush with cash.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
showed that China's factory activity in April contracted at its
fastest pace in a year, suggesting that economic conditions are
still deteriorating.
Investors also shrugged off the prospects of weaker company
earnings. A Reuters survey showed that earnings growth at
China-listed companies is likely to be the slowest in three
years in 2015.
"No one cares about price/earnings ratios, or price/book
ratios now. Investors only care about the attitude of the
government, which has so far appeared tolerant (of the rise),"
said Du Changchun, analyst at Northeast Securities in Shanghai.
"Upward momentum is still very strong, as money keeps
flooding in. I don't dare to forecast the market's peak."
The CSI300 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,751.24
points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 0.2 percent to 4,407.72 points.
The Hang Seng index added 0.6 percent to 28,091.63
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.4 percent to 14,722.25.
Despite the market's 80 percent surge since last November,
new investors keep piling in. Last week alone, there was a net
flow of 781.4 billion yuan ($126.08 billion) into the stock
market, marking the fourth consecutive week of net inflows.
And new stock trading accounts hit a record 3.3 million last
week, almost doubling from the previous week, although that also
reflected a rule change that let investors open multiple share
accounts.
In the words of UBS' Asian strategists, the action seen in
Chinese stocks is what happens "when 'Animal Spirits' meet
liquidity."
Earlier this week, The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA),
intervened in the currency market again, selling Hong Kong
dollars to keep the local currency within the trading band
against the U.S. dollar, reflecting strong money inflows.
Chinese steelmakers rose sharply as investors'
interest shifts to some relatively cheaper cyclical stocks.
Internet-related stocks were also strong.
Great Wall Motor jumped 8.8 percent in
Hong Kong and 5 percent in Shanghai after German publication
Manager Magazin reported that German auto giant Volkswagen AG
is in talks with the Chinese automaker about
co-operation or even an equity stake.
($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Kim Coghill)