* CSI300 -2.3 pct; SSEC: -1.8 pct; HSI: -0.7 pct
* China's securities regulator to speed up IPO approval
* AVIC's units rise after it partners with the Shanghai
bourse
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks fell on Friday
morning, dragged by financial heavyweights, after the country's
securities regulator said it would accelerate approval of
initial public offerings in an apparent effort to cool the red
hot market.
Late on Thursday, the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC) approved a new batch of 25 IPOs, and said it would
publish two lists of approved IPOs each month, up from one
currently.
This shows that "regulators are concerned with the pace of
the current market rally," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu
Securities in Beijing. "It will bring some short-term pressure
to the market."
But it doesn't mean China's bull market is over, said David
Dai, Shanghai-based investment director at Nanhai Fund
Management Co.
"Any correction at this stage would be natural. Regulators
want to see a long and steady bull market, but recently, the
market has shown signs of over-heating."
The CSI300 index fell 2.3 percent, to 4,630.79
points at the end of the morning session, having gained 0.8
percent so far this week. The Shanghai Composite Index
lost 1.8 percent, to 4,336.76 points, bringing this week's gain
to 1.2 percent.
Both indexes have surged about 80 percent over the past six
months and repeatedly hit fresh seven-year highs in recent
sessions.
But Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext fell less
than the main indexes, down 1.2 percent by midday after touching
fresh record highs in early trade, as investors took some
encouragement from its U.S. counterpart the Nasdaq Composite
. Nasdaq closed at an all-time high on Thursday,
surpassing a 2000 record set just before the dotcom crash.
Hong Kong stocks followed mainland markets lower. The Hang
Seng index dropped 0.7 percent, to 27,635.95 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.0
percent, to 14,185.87.
"In the short term, Hong Kong stocks are vulnerable to the
mood in mainland markets," brokerage China Investment Securities
said in a note to clients on Friday. "But with money flowing in
and the Hong Kong dollar holding strong, the market is still in
an upward trend."
China's CSI300 Banking Index slumped 3.7
percent.
But bucking the trend, most of the 23 listed units of
Aviation Industry Corp of China (AVIC) rose, after it partnered
with the Shanghai Stock Exchange to allow its listed units to
have easier access to capital markets.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)