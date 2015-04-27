* CSI300 +1.2 pct; SSEC: +1.9 pct; HSI: +1.3 pct
* SOEs, including Sinopec and PetrChina surge on merger
hopes
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, April 27 Stocks in China and Hong Kong
rose to fresh seven-year highs on Monday morning, led by
heavyweight Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on
expectations that Beijing will accelerate mergers in the
underperforming sector.
Investors brushed aside concerns over the accelerated pace
of initial public offerings (IPOs) and data showing weak
earnings for industrial firms.
"We don't see a slowdown in money inflows, so more liquidity
will likely push stock indexes higher," wrote Sun Jianbo,
strategist of Galaxy Securities Co.
"Stepped-up IPO approvals won't change the market's upward
trend."
The CSI300 index rose 1.2 percent to 4752.026
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 1.9 percent at 4475.686 points.
The Hang Seng index was up 1.3 percent, at 28426.72
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index rose
0.9 percent to 14619.91 points.
Chinese SOEs listed in both markets
were up sharply after state media reported the central
government will drastically slash the number of conglomerates it
controls through mergers and acquisitions.
Oil giants China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
and PetroChina Co Ltd jumped by their 10
percent limit in Shanghai on merger expectations. In Hong Kong,
Sinopec rose 5.8 percent while PetroChina jumped 4.9 percent.
Consolidation expectations also pushed shares of China
Shipbuilding, CSSC Holdings Ltd and
Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd all up over
5 percent.
Shares continued to rise despite further evidence that the
corporate earnings' outlook was deteriorating as the economy
slows.
Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms fell 0.4 percent
in March from a year earlier to 508.61 billion yuan ($82
billion), and were down 2.7 percent in the Jan-March quarter,
the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
The CSI300 Real Estate Index rose, amid signs
that authorities were exhorting banks to do more to support the
cooling property market, one of the key risks to the economy.
Loans to Chinese property developers surged again in the
first quarter despite the country's housing downturn, official
data showed on Friday.
