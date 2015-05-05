* CSI300 -2.2 pct; SSEC -1.8 pct; HSI -1 pct
* Some brokerages adopt tougher margin requirements
* Energy stocks up amid reform hopes
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, May 5 China stocks slumped early on
Tuesday, as media reports of tougher margin requirements by some
brokerages added to concerns about market liquidity ahead of a
new batch of share listings.
Several Chinese brokerages, including CITIC Securities Co
Ltd, Haitong Securities Co Ltd and
Huatai Securities Co Ltd have tightened requirements
for margin financing this month in a bid to control risks, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.
The move could curb money inflows in a highly-leveraged
stock market rally. The outstanding value of margin financing -
the amount of money investors have borrowed to buy stocks - has
exceeded 1.8 trillion yuan ($290 billion) and repeatedly smashed
records in recent sessions.
"I suspect the brokerages are doing so under the guidance of
regulators, so this reflects regulators' intentions," said Zhang
Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi
Investment. "It gives an excuse for some investors to take
profit."
The market is already grappling with short-term liquidity
pressures as nine companies start taking subscriptions from
investors on Tuesday for their initial public offerings (IPOs),
with more scheduled to launch share sales later this week.
The CSI300 index fell 2.2 percent, to 4,683.33
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.8 percent, to 4,398.16 points.
Hong Kong stocks followed mainland markets lower. The Hang
Seng index dropped 1.0 percent, to 27,841.29 points,
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.1
percent, to 14,150.19.
Banking shares in both markets fell sharply, while
infrastructure stocks that have been strong recently
in China, also slumped on profit-taking.
The only bright spot on the mainland were energy shares,
with the CSI300 energy sub-index up 0.5 percent.
Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co,
said the sector was supported by a possible China-Russia
collaboration as well as speculation over reforms following a
change in leadership among major energy firms.
New chairmen have been appointed for China's top three
energy groups, in a top-down reshuffle of the industry which
faces the challenges of spending cuts, low oil prices and easing
demand.
