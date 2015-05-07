* CSI300 -0.9 pct; SSEC -1.4 pct HSI -0.6 pct
* Investors concerned over possible tightening in margin
financing
* Morgan Stanley downgrades China stocks for first time in
7.5 yrs
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI, May 7 China stocks went into the
mid-session on Thursday on course for a fall for a third
straight day, as fears of fresh moves by regulators to reduce
leverage in stock trading dampened risk appetite.
The CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent, to 4,513.67
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 1.4 percent, to 4,169.64 points.
Hong Kong stocks followed mainland markets lower, as Morgan
Stanley - usually bullish on China - downgraded the MSCI China
Index for the first time in 7 1/2 years due to valuation
concerns.
Leaks of a set of policy recommendations - including
capping the size of margin financing, and limiting the type of
stocks investors can buy with borrowed money - started swirling
widely on the Internet and in social media late on Wednesday.
China's securities regulator clarified on Thursday morning
that these were merely expert suggestions presented during a
seminar, not regulators' requirements. But the statement was
later deleted from the watchdog's official microblogging account
weibo, for unknown reasons.
"There're signs of a policy shift by regulators. That is
worrying," said Shen Zhengyang, Shanghai-based analyst at
Northeast Securities.
He added that China's liquidity-driven rally is largely
fuelled by margin financing, which now accounts for 15-20
percent of daily trading volume, so any tightening would be a
big negative.
"Even if we're still in a bull market, a deep correction
could nevertheless be very painful," he said.
Zhang Yunyi, general manager of Shanghai Hongyi Investment &
Management Co Ltd predicted that "de-leverage" fears could knock
the main indexes down by 10-20 percent in a correction that
could last for over a month.
Hong Kong stocks also fell on Thursday morning.
The Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent, to 27,481.28
points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
0.9 percent, to 13,877.99.
Morgan Stanley on Thursday downgraded MSCI China - which
captures large and mid cap Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong
- to equal-weight, from overweight, the first downgrade of the
index since November 2008.
"Dramatic recent outperformance has led to a deterioration
in absolute and relative valuations and a technically overbought
situation," Morgan Stanley strategist Jonathan F Garner and his
team wrote in a research report.
(Editing by Smon Cameron-Moore)