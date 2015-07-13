* CSI300 +2.2 pct; SSEC +2.3 pct; HSI +0.2 pct
* Regulator launches fresh crackdown on grey-market margin
loans
* Market may consolidate over the next 5-8 weeks-analyst
SHANGHAI, July 13 China stocks extended their
recovery on Monday morning, raising hopes that measures taken by
Beijing to prevent a full-blown market crash have worked,
although renewed interest in leveraged bets has led to fresh
regulatory crackdown on margin lending.
The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent by
midday, having bounced 18 percent from a four-month low hit last
Thursday.
The index is still down 23 percent from its June 15 peak.
At 3,966.13 points, the Shanghai index is mid-way between
the bottom and a perceived ceiling of 4,500 points, a level
under which a government-backed bailout fund, formed by 21
brokerages, promised not to sell.
The CSI300 index rose 2.2 percent, to 4,198.36
points.
"This is victory in the first battles of a long-lasting
war," said Hou Yingmin, analyst at brokerage Aj Securities.
"But it takes time for market sentiment to fully recover
from the recent trauma, which was so severe, and bears are
likely to make a comeback anytime soon."
Hou expects to see range-bound trading in the market over
the next five to eight weeks.
Shenzhen's ChiNext shares, which were the target
of intensified selling during the market meltdown, rebounded
sharply for a third consecutive session.
They took their cue from an 8 percent surge in the CSI500
index futures, which tracks the CSI500 index of small-
and mid-cap companies.
The CSI300 banking index, however, fell 2.2
percent, a sign that buying interest in blue chips has waned.
Signs that speculative investors have returned worried
regulators. On Sunday, China's securities regulator warned
brokerages not to open their trading systems to firms engaged in
illegal businesses, and cracked down on identity fraud, a
typical practice in grey-market margin financing.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said that there
were signs that illegal margin lending activities were
re-emerging after the market's recovery, "potentially
endangering the stable operation of the stock market again."
Hong Kong stocks also rose. The Hang Seng index added
0.2 percent, to 24,956.32 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index gained 0.8 percent, to 11,958.68.
Alfred Chan, chief dealer at Hong Kong-based Cheer Pearl
Investment said light buying interest offset earlier
profit-taking and pushed the market up a little, with cautious
investors awaiting fresh market developments.
"Investors have calmed down quite a lot as the market has
stabilized and people have started to build up their long
positions little by little as trading activity normalized," Chan
said.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney and Donny Kwok; editing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)