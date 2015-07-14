* CSI300 -0.9 pct; SSEC -0.3 pct; HSI -0.6 pct
* Banking stocks fall despite better-than-expected lending
data
* Hundsun surges amid investigation by regulators
SHANGHAI, July 14 China's main indexes eased
early on Tuesday hit by selling in blue chips, but small caps
extended their rebound as hundreds of companies resumed trading
after recent suspensions.
Hong Kong shares also weakened, dragged lower by listed
mainland companies.
As China's market shows signs of stability, the Chinese
securities regulator stepped up its crackdown on unregulated,
grey-market margin financing - seen by many as the root of the
market's boom and bust.
The CSI300 index fell 0.9 percent, to 4,173.29
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 0.3 percent, to 3,957.84 points.
The key indexes were dragged lower by banking heavyweights
, major steelmakers and oil giant PetroChina
.
But small caps extended their gains. Shenzhen's start-up
board ChiNext jumped 3.4 percent, the SME Composite
Index rose 2.7 percent and the CSI500 index
tracking China's 500 small companies gained 3.1 percent.
Renewed buying interest prompted hundreds of listed firms,
mostly small caps, to resume trading after many suspended their
shares during the recent market rout.
On Tuesday, more than 250 companies restarted trading,
following about 350 resumptions on Monday, potentially
pressuring market liquidity.
"The sentiment seems to have changed rather quickly with
even a modest increase in leverage, which is surprising after
the recent market correction," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director of
Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Nomura said: "The most panicky period in Chinese equities in
2015 is likely behind us."
"But for both indices to revisit their annual highs and to
make new highs, we need further consolidation through
mid-August's interim reporting period and high frequency macro
data."
Banking stocks dropped on Tuesday morning, despite
better-than-expected lending and money supply data in June.
Most blue chips also fell.
Hundsun Technologies Inc, the financial
information technology company controlled by Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma, surged 10 percent, despite
an investigation by regulators.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said late on
Monday it was investigating Hundsun, whose trading platform is
viewed by many as facilitating grey-market margin loans and
identity fraud.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.6 percent
while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.5
percent.
Alex Wong, a director at Ample Finance Group, said: "Most of
the positive news has already been out. We don't expect to see
any further good news that can boost the market for the time
being."
"We can say the (Beijing's) measures are a success in
stopping the market from sliding further. While on the other
hand, it is in fact a failure in giving investors' hope of a
healthy development of the market after the artificial rally."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in SHANGHAI and
Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)