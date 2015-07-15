* CSI300 -2.4 pct; SSEC -2.4 pct; HSI -0.4 pct
* Investors ignore better-than-expected Q2 GDP data
* Small caps set to end four-day winning streak
SHANGHAI, July 15 China stocks fell early on
Wednesday, as the market's rebound from last Thursday prompted
heavy selling in spite of better-than-expected economic data.
Small caps led the decline after four consecutive
sessions of gains, but banking shares were firmer
following the previous day's losses.
The CSI300 index fell 2.4 percent, to 4,012.25
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 2.4 percent, to 3,830.49 points.
Stocks also fell in Hong Kong, with the benchmark Hang Seng
index dipping 0.4 percent.
After plunging by a third since mid-June, the mainland
market has stabilised following a slew of government measures
aimed at stemming the free-fall.
"The government has done its job, and the market is going
back to its own tempo," said Qi Yifeng, analyst at CEBM Group
Ltd.
Better-than-expected Chinese economic data on Wednesday had
little impact on sentiment.
"Investors were awaiting further hints for direction and
anticipating new stimulus from the government," said Steven
Leung, a director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong. "They liquidated
their positions as the GDP data failed to impress while domestic
consumption showed no sign of improvement."
China's economy grew an annual 7 percent in the second
quarter, slightly better than analysts' forecasts.
"Stock investors for now care more about government policy
towards the market...whereas the connection between the economy
and the market has somehow been loose," said Zhang Qi, analyst
at Haitong Securities in Shanghai.
As the market stabilises, Chinese regulators are starting to
deal with the roots of the boom and bust, launching a fresh
crackdown on grey-market margin financing.
But on the upside, China Asset Management Co and Harvest
Fund Management Co each set up a 40 billion yuan ($6.44 billion)
fund on Tuesday after a one-day flash-funding, stirring
speculation that fresh government money was entering the market.
Some observers remained pessimistic about the outlook.
Independent research company Capital Economics said: "Q2's
stronger-than-consensus GDP growth partly reflects an
unsustainable surge in financial sector activity that will prove
short-lived."
U.S.-based, China-focused consultancy JL Warren Capital also
held a bearish view. The question is "whether the onshore stock
market has bottomed. We think it is unlikely," it wrote in a
comment on China stocks.
"Over the next 6-12 months, we expect to see the onshore
stock market converging to the pre-rally level, as a slew of
worse-than-expected macro data and corporate earnings roll
out."
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext lost 2.9
percent. Infrastructure, transport
and health care stocks also fell sharply.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4
percent, to 25,018.72 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.0 percent, to 11,723.19.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)