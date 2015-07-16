* CSI300 +1.3 pct; SSEC +1.0 pct; HSI flat
* Market volatile ahead of settlement in futures contracts
* Hundsun slump amid probe into grey-market margin financing
SHANGHAI, July 16 China stocks rebounded
Thursday morning after another bout of volatility in the
session, as investors remain wary of further corrections even as
a flurry of support measures from Beijing have managed to
restore some calm.
Investors were also keeping a close watch on the futures
markets where some traders appear to be betting on more falls
for mainland stocks, which lost a third of its value in the
recent month-long rout.
After moving in and out of negative territory, the CSI300
index rose 1.3 percent, to 4,019.88 points at the
close of morning trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.0 percent, to 3,843.35 points.
Following the previous session's slump, index futures for
July delivery rose sharply ahead of Friday's settlement.
Index futures, which offer investors a tool to hedge risks
and make directional bets, are being closely watched by
investors as a gauge of market sentiment.
Stocks are typically more volatile just before the monthly
settlement day for futures contracts, as futures speculators
would seek to move spot prices in their favour to avoid a loss,
analysts say.
Small caps were most volatile in the session.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext was down over
4 percent at one point, but erased losses to end the morning up
1.8 percent.
The defence sector recovered solidly and there are signs
investors are starting to favour more cyclical sectors, such as
transport, real estate and
infrastructure.
But the CSI300 bank index lost 1.6 percent by
midday.
"It seems that the market is currently more robust than
expected with investors favouring again more speculative
sectors," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director at brokerage Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co.
Bucking the trend, shares of Hundsun Technologies Inc
, which is controlled by Alibaba founder
Jack Ma, slumped 6.6 percent.
The company, which operates a trading platform for asset
managers, said it will halt the opening of new accounts and ban
new money flows into existing accounts, days after regulators
launched a probe into its role in grey-market margin financing.
CITIC Securities also underperformed the broader
market, ending the morning flat, after saying that China Life
Insurance Co Ltd sold 30 million shares in the
brokerage last Friday.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at
25,064.43 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.2 percent, to 11,705.25.
Ben Kwong, a director at KGI Asia in Hong Kong, said the
market was consolidating with investors closely watching the
volatile China market for direction, while developments in
Greece was also on their radar.
"The market remained very cautious with players taking a
very short term view on trading when there was no positive news
to boost the market."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Pete Sweeney and Donny Kwock;
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)