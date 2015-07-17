* CSI300 +1.56 pct, SSEC +1.37 pct
SHANGHAI, July 17 China stocks rose on Friday as
traders said the government resumed intervention in the market
to scare off bears.
Investors are closely watching futures markets in
particular, as the contract for the CSI300 index future matures
by market close.
Market insiders told Reuters that contract, and the futures
market in general, has become a battleground between regulators
trying to push up the market, and bears trying to avoid taking a
loss on short-positions.
The CSI300 index rose 1.6 percent, to 4,059.87
points by midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.4 percent, to 3,875.50 points. Both look set to post
modest weekly gains.
Beijing appeared to win the morning round, with the futures
contract rising to meet the CSI300 index level, instead of the
index falling to meet the futures price as on Wednesday,
implying those that pushed futures down sharply earlier in the
week are facing a loss barring a crash in the afternoon session.
However, some believe they simply rolled over their
positions to next month.
"Many investors have already extended their future contracts
to next month, so today's futures settlement did not lead the
index to fall," said Zhang Qi, stock analyst at Haitong
Securities in Shanghai.
"Also we suspected the 'national team' has continued buying
shares today to prevent the market from falling."
China CSI300 stock index futures for July rose 1.8 percent
to 4,048.8 points by midday, 11.07 points below the current
value of the underlying index, after a volatile morning.
NATIONAL TEAM
The phrase "national team" is commonly used in China these
days to refer to the consortium of government agencies, banks,
brokerages and mutual funds that are committed to buy into the
market until wider investor confidence is restored.
Investors and regulators appear increasingly worried about
what the interventions are doing to market fundamentals.
While margin trading levels have come down sharply, and
central bank liquidity has successfully stemmed a rout that saw
main indexes lose around 30 percent of their value in just a few
weeks, the question is how long the government will have to
direct buying, and what the fallout will be on reforms.
Foreign capital has continued to flow out of Chinese stock
assets, in particular A-shares, with the Shanghai-Hong Kong
Stock Connect Pilot programme taking a particularly hard hit.
The northbound leg of the connect has seen net outflows for
nine straight days. As a result, the Hong Kong and mainland
markets have become increasingly out of sync.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong now indicates
that H shares are selling at a 40 percent discount.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index added 1.0 percent,
to 25,421.16 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 1.1 percent, to 11,878.05.
