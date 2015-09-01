* CSI300 -1.2 pct; SSEC -1.1 pct; HSI -0.5 pct
* China manufacturing data contracts at the fastest pace in
3 yrs
* Investors shrug off fresh policies to support real estate,
M&A
SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Chinese stocks gyrated wildly
on Tuesday, with main indexes tumbling 5 percent at one point as
weak manufacturing data laid bare the daunting challenge faced
by Beijing as it races to revive a stumbling economy.
At the end of the morning session, the markets had managed a
recovery of sorts, with the CSI300 index off 1.2
percent to 3,324.83 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
was off 1.1 percent, to 3,172.03 points.
Hong Kong stocks also fell, weighed down by weak retail
sales data, and sluggish performance on Wall Street.
Markets, which have endured a torrid August month, were hit
hard again on renewed fears of a China-led slowdown in global
growth.
Those concerns played out once more after surveys showed a
further loss of momentum in China's giant economy.
Activity in China's manufacturing sector contracted at its
fastest pace in three years in August, an official survey showed
on Tuesday, reinforcing fears of a sharper slowdown in the
world's second-largest economy. A separate private survey on
manufacturing was equally downbeat.
Investors largely ignored fresh stimulus measures unveiled
by the government, including further relaxation in property
investment rules, and policies to support mergers and
acquisitions and share buy-backs by listed companies.
Du Changchun, analysts at Northeast Securities in Shanghai,
said that many investors, worried about the economy, choose to
stand on the sidelines.
Stimulus policies "are more likely to help the economy
instead of the stock market, and it takes some time for these
measures to take effect.
"Investors have little willingness to get into the market."
Most sectors fell but an index tracking banking shares
erased early losses and was up 1.2 percent by
midday, as the previous days' correction attracted bargain
hunting.
Also bucking the trend are oil giants PetroChina
and Sinopec, both up over 3 percent after a recent
surge in global oil prices.
Small caps posted heavy losses. Shenzhen's growth board
ChiNext and the CSI500 index of small
companies both tumbled over 3 percent.
Bright Dairy & Food Co slumped 5.2 percent,
adding to Monday's 4.8 percent fall, after the company reported
weak earnings, and was downgraded by Credit Suisse.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.5
percent, to 21,569.14 points, while the Hong Kong China
Enterprises Index lost 1.3 percent, to 9,620.06.
Hong Kong retail sales fell for the fifth straight month in
July, as a slowdown in tourist arrivals further battered sales
of big-ticket items such as jewellery and watches, while a
plunge in the stock market hurt consumer sentiment.
Most major sectors fell in the city.
(Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; addition reporting by Shanghai
Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)