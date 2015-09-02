* CSI300 -0.2 pct; SSEC +0.3 pct; HSI flat
* Brokerages pledge additional money to buy stocks
* Regulators set deadline for "grey market" margin loan
clean-up
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 China stocks clawed back sharp
early losses on Wednesday amid speculation that the government
is putting fresh pressure on brokerages to support the market.
Nine Chinese brokerages have pledged additional funds worth
over 30 billion yuan ($4.71 billion) to buy shares, the China
Securities Journal said on Wednesday.
The estimates by the Journal followed Tuesday's announcement
by several Chinese brokerages that they would increase the size
of their proprietary trading as weeks of turmoil in mainland
markets showed little sign of abating.
After slumping as much as 4.4 percent in early trade, the
CSI300 index was down only 0.2 percent at 3,356.67
points by lunch time.
The Shanghai Composite Index also reversed early
losses of up to 4.6 percent, and ended the morning up 0.3
percent at 3,176.34 points.
Improving sentiment on the mainland also helped Hong Kong
stocks recoup early losses.
A number of Chinese brokerages, including Guotai Junan
Securities Co, Changjiang Securities and
Pacific Securities have pledged additional funds to
buy shares, the China Securities Journal said, answering fresh
government calls to support the wobbly stock market.
Although propping up the market could inject some calm
ahead of a three-day holiday starting on Thursday to mark the
70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, some analysts say
it won't change the longer-term trend.
"Any outside intervention can only prevent systemic
financial risks, but can do little to change the direction of
the index," said Sun Jianbo, chief strategist of Galaxy
Securities.
"Bear markets always last longer than nine months."
China's benchmark index is now down almost 40 percent from
its peak in mid-June, when shares started crashing from
seven-year highs, partly triggered by a regulatory crackdown on
leveraged trading.
On Wednesday, the market opened lower as investors were
spooked by news that regulators have urged brokerages to clean
up "grey market" margin lending by the end of September, a move
that could strain liquidity in the market.
But a wave of buying in the late morning pushed up prices in
many sectors.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext tumbled over 5
percent at one point but ended morning trading up 1.7 percent.
Sectors including infrastructure, IT
and Transportation also reversed their fortunes.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at
21,191.10, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent to 9,521.45.
Tech and property shares were up, but
energy stocks stocks were down after an overnight slump
in global oil prices.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)