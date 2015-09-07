* CSI300 +0.3 pct, SSEC +0.9 pct, HSI +0.2 pct
* Futures index 'died' - market commentator
* Most sectors except financials up after policy move
SHANGHAI, Sept 7 China's main indexes rose on
Monday in the first trading after a two-day holiday during which
further restrictions on futures trading were announced.
Financials were broadly down, likely reflecting the move to
raise the cost of futures purchases, but most other sectors were
up at midday.
The policy move on Wednesday evening - raising margin
requirements for non-hedging futures contracts to 40 percent of
contract values from 30 percent - is another blow to the nascent
futures exchange, which regulators partly blamed for China's
recent equities volatility.
"Today China's futures index died," Yang Tao, an influential
investment commentator, wrote on Weibo, China's popular
microblogging service.
Futures trading volume "has receded dramatically. After
today, stock market movements will no longer have any meaningful
relation with the futures indices," he said.
Nonetheless, futures themselves were up sharply. China
CSI300 stock index futures for September rose 6.4 percent, to
3,222, or 154.15 points below the midday value of the underlying
index.
The CSI300 index rose 0.3 percent, to 3,376.15
points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai
Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to 3,187.82 points.
The Hang Seng index edged up 0.2 percent, to
20,885.74 points.
The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.9
percent, to 9,344.02.
The index measuring price differences between dual-listed
companies in Shanghai and Hong Kong stood at 142.89,
compared with 146.52 at the end of trading on Sept. 2, after
which China markets were closed for two days.
A value above 100 indicates Shanghai shares are pricing at a
premium to shares in the same company trading in Hong Kong, and
vice versa.
The northbound quota for the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock
Connect, currently set at 13 billion yuan, saw net
outflows of 0.91 billion yuan.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 17.02
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 12.92 billion shares.
Total trading volume of companies included in the HSI index
was 0.8 billion shares.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin and Lu Jianxin; Editing by
Richard Borsuk)