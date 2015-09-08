* CSI300 -1.6 pct; SSEC -1.4 pct; HSI flat
* Investors ignore fresh market-calming measures
* Weak August trade data does not impact trading
* Outstanding margin loans fall a 12th straight session
SHANGHAI, Sept 8 China stocks fell more than 1
percent on Tuesday morning despite market-soothing measures
announced overnight, as investors continued to sell shares amid
economic uncertainty.
But index futures rose in tiny volume after regulators
imposed tough trading restrictions. Some traders described the
market as comatose, with futures prices unable to reflect
bearish sentiment.
The CSI300 index fell 1.6 percent, to 3,198.34
points at lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index
lost 1.4 percent, to 3,038.05 points.
Hong Kong stocks were almost flat.
Late on Monday, China said it would remove personal income
tax on dividends for shareholders who hold stocks for more than
a year, a move aimed at encouraging longer-term investment in
equities instead of short-term speculation.
The announcement came hours after regulators proposed
introducing a "circuit breaker" on China's flagship CSI300 index
to help stabilise the market. Under the proposal, if
that index rises or falls 5 percent before 2.30 pm, trading will
be suspended for 30 minutes.
But investors appear unimpressed.
"The circuit breaker may help calm sentiment, but it doesn't
change investors' attitude toward stocks," said Hou Yingmin,
analyst at AJ Securities.
He added that the tax cuts offer little incentive to stock
buyers because "investors prefer to stand on the sidelines due
to the huge uncertainty they face."
Economic data released on Tuesday - which did not impact
mainland markets - showed that China's economy remains weak.
August exports fell a less-than-expected 5.5 percent from a year
earlier, while imports declined by 13.8 percent, far more than
anticipated.
Wang Feng, CEO of hedge fund manager Alpha Squared Capital,
attributed persistent market weakness also to the accelerated
pace of deleveraging.
Outstanding margin loans fell for the 12th consecutive
session, to 975.4 billion yuan ($153.17 billion) on Monday,
while regulators are also stepping up a clean-up of grey-market,
securities-related lending activities.
Traders say government restrictions on shorting activities
could be counterproductive, as investors who are not able to
adequately hedge risks in the futures or options market have no
choice but to unwind their positions in the cash market to
reduce risks.
Stocks in China fell across the board.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index was unchanged at
20,592.67 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index
gained 0.7 percent, to 9,171.01.
($1 = 6.3681 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)